Indian actor Satish Kaushik has died aged 66, tweets Anupam Kher

Indian actor Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday March 8. Anupam Kher shared the news of his friend’s death on his official Twitter account. He expressed his condolences for Kaushik’s death.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik in my lifetime. Such a sudden stop on a friendship of 45 years old!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” Kher tweeted.

Speaking to PTI, Kher said Kaushik was at a friend’s house in Delhi when he complained of being unwell. He suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning.

“He felt uncomfortable and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he had a heart attack,” said his close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher. .

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow over Satish Kaushik’s passing and said his contribution to Indian cinema will be forever remembered.

Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. .

Known for his comedic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan with “Tere Naam” and “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai”, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.