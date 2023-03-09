Entertainment
Easter Egg Hunts and Activities in the DFW Region 2023
Your local stores are already stocked with Easter baskets, candy, eggs and more as April is just around the corner. Here’s a roundup of local Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny events and more.
Cedar Hill Easter Egg Helicopter Drop April 8, 2023
Don’t miss the Easter Weekend Egg Hunt, a FREE event hosted by Hill City in partnership with Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation. 35,000 EGGS will be dropped from a helicopter for children aged 10 and under! Enjoy food trucks, bouncy houses and other family activities.
Join us for the annual Easter Weekend Egg Hunt, a joint effort between the Hill City Church and the City of Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation Department. Enjoy family photos with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, and hunt eggs galore!
Egg hunt for children 10 and under
Enjoy an Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under, food and other family fun. Don’t forget your favorite Easter basket to collect your eggs! The children will be divided into age groups and the egg hunt times for each age group are listed below.
4 years and under
11:15 a.m. on fields 1 & 2
5-7 years old
11:40 a.m. on court 3
8-10 years old
12:00 p.m. on court 4
Parking Information
Parking is available at the Valley Ridge Baseball, Soccer, and Football parking lots.
For more information visitwww.cedarhilltx.com/easter
Saturday, April 8, 2023
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Valley Ridge Park
2850 Park Ridge Drive
Free event
Bring your dogs to field 5 for an Easter egg hunt! Eggs filled with dog treats will be strewn across the field for the dogs to discover, along with a bag of eggs to take home or use for photos.
Dogs may be off-leash once they are inside the Field 5 gates, but must remain on a leash at all times outside of Field 5.
DeSoto Easter Eggstravaganza April 1st 9am-11am
The Easter Bunny is on its way! Join us for the Easter Egg Stravaganza for kids 10 and under. There will be plenty of Easter Eggs up for grabs, so jump into the fields of Zeiger Park.
Duncanville Easter Eggstravaganza April 8, 2023
Join us for this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza! The event will include an Egg Hunt with over 15,000 eggs filled with tasty treats and treats, fun games for kids, bouncy houses, music (DJ) and the Easter Bunny! Be sure to bring a camera to capture all those special Easter moments in Duncanville’s beautiful Armstrong Park. For more information, contact the recreation center at (972) 780-5070.
When: Saturday, April 8, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location: Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.
No cost
Lancaster EGGSTRAVAGANZA & ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION EVENT April 8
EGGSTRAVAGANZA & ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION EVENT!! 🐣
The City of Lancaster will be hosting its annual Eggstravaganza & Arbor Day celebration!
An event filled with music, sweets, games, photos and many other fun activities.
This event will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
Be sure to get out there and enjoy all the fun!
Midlothian Community Egg Hunt April 1, 2023
Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. sharp, Midlothian Community Park Baseball Fields, 3601 S. 14th Street (note new location). Join us for a fun scramble to collect toy-filled eggs and prizes scattered across baseball fields. Children are organized by age group, from 2 years old and under to 11 and 12 years old. There is also a new inclusive hunting area for people with special needs.
The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp, so arrive early to allow time to park and find the land for your age group. Bring your baskets to carry the eggs. Mr. & Mrs. Bunny will be available for photos after the hunt. In case of rain, the hunt will be postponed to April 7 at 10 a.m. The Egg Hunt is made possible by our sponsors Midlothian Community Development Corporation and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.
Groups in separate areas:
2 years and under (purple field)
3 years – 4 years (light pink field)
5 years – 7 years (light green field)
8 years – 10 years (magenta field)
11 years old – 12 years old (golden field)
Bring your baskets and cameras!! The Easter bunny will be available for photos after the hunt.
** End of rain date: April 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
