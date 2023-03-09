Freeland High School alumna to model for Hollywood fashion show





After being bullied as a child, Freeland High School alumnus Leah Delgado found modeling to be a confidence booster and a potential career path. Now that has put her in the spotlight.

Delgado, 19, will be modeling in a fashion show for the Preview Models agency at 7 p.m. on March 25 in Hollywood, Calif. She hopes this show will help her launch a career to support her family and inspire others.

Growing up in Freeland, Delgado said she didn’t have much money. She grew up with a single mother and a brother. She often felt like an outcast, bullied for her skin color, looks, and height. She also said she felt she was only known as someone’s daughter or cousin and not recognized on her own merits. I was very hard on myself, Delgado said. I was very demeaning (in) agreeing with the bullies like, Oh yeah, why do you have that or why do you look like that? But then, as I got older, I was like, okay, stop listening to them. You’re pretty. You are strong. You can do it. One passion Delgado had growing up was cheerleading, which she competed in throughout middle school and high school. But an injury during her first year prevented her from continuing to cheer, leaving her devastated. I had to find an outlet to be happy again, Delgado said. Cheer was my life and everything to me. When I was injured, it was the worst day of my life. But with her tumbling skills, Delgado found a new passion teaching gymnastics at Mid-Michigan Gymnastics USA in Freeland, where she currently works. She also works as a roofer at Remod Builders during the summer months. Delgado, who now resides in Midland, graduated from Freeland High in 2021. After watching a high school friend of hers make a name for herself in hockey, she was inspired and wanted to make her own mark. Her first exposure to modeling was with “Beauty in Me,” a Saginaw group that helps aspiring models find casting calls, set boundaries, and learn how to walk the runway, pose, and navigate. in the modeling world, Delgado said. Thanks to this group, she was also able to regain confidence in what she was doing and learned to love herself. If I wouldn’t have been with that group, I don’t think I would have gone to audition for Preview Models, Delgado said. Her audition for Preview Models took place last fall in Troy, one of the many places the agency held auditions. Delgado was standing at a gas station when she received a reminder that she had won a spot in the fashion show. She ran to her car to shout the opportunity to her mother and brother. Delgado will fly to California later this month, where she will walk the runway as a model. The show will be themed around cyberpunk, she said. The day after the show, models will have the chance to participate in Agency Day, where they will meet approximately 50 agencies to perform, sing, dance and more. Delgado said she hopes to be signed by a modeling, acting, or even dancing agency based on her gymnastics skills. Delgado not only wants to do this for herself, but also for her family. She hopes that if she wins a modeling opportunity somewhere, she can give back to her mother and support her family financially. On top of that, Delgado is overcoming her past self-esteem issues through modeling. She wants people to know her for who she is and identify with her, knowing that they are not alone in their struggles. I want to thank all the bullies because I was truly an outcast for my skin color (and) for my appearance, Delgado said. They are the ones who made me want to change who I am, but they are (also) the ones who made me put things into perspective and (say) You love yourself, you appreciate everything about yourself. To see Delgado at the fashion show, people can tune into Instagram Live via the Models Instagram Page Preview when the show starts.

