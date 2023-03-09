In Ocean City Beyond, St. Patrick’s Day entertainment is jam-packed

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, but some cities and towns will once again get a head start on things and begin the celebration a week earlier.

The annual Ocean City Parade will begin at noon on Saturday, March 11, when it travels along the Coastal Route from 60th Street to 45th Street. It will feature floats, marching bands and costumes galore, and officials are encouraging spectators to take the bus and leave their cars at home.

Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille on OCs Boardwalk will open for the 2023 season at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, with music from James Gallagher & Off the Boat (performing all weekend, with various special guests). It will open at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, then bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Back on the coast road, Seacrets’ eighth annual Irie-ish Music Festival will take place after the parade on Saturday, March 11. No advance tickets will be sold; admission will be first come, first served. The program includes the Jimi Milligan Band (noon); John McNutts Keltic Rock Warriors (1 p.m.); Turn the Wind (4:30 p.m.); Kono Nation (5 p.m.); Element K (5:30 p.m.); Outings (9 p.m.); and The Benderz (10 p.m.).

Seacrets will hold their party dubbed The Real St. Patricks Day Party on Friday, March 17. The Tiki Stage will feature an appearance by the Ocean City Pipes & Drums at 5 p.m., followed by the John McNutt Band at 5:15 p.m. The interior stage in Morley Hall will feature Stealing Savannah at 10 p.m.

In the coastal county of Sussex, the 15th annual Milton St. Patricks Parade will take place downtown on Front Street at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Irish Eyes Milton (which is also located on Front Street) will feature Celtic music by The Hit The Bottle Boys just after the parade passes, then the band Pub Crawl play later in the evening at 8pm

Back in OC, the Ocean City Performing Arts Center is hosting a rock concert at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, courtesy of OAR frontman Marc Roberge ($59). He will be joined by guest trumpeter Jon Lampley, who is seen on national television weeknights as part of the house band on CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Singer-guitarist Roberge has a connection to OC in that he helped organize the lineup for last year’s Oceans Calling festival (which unfortunately got watered down).

Speaking of Oceans Calling, its organizers along with the company C3 Presents announced that the lineup for the 2023 edition of the festival will be announced on Tuesday, March 14. A presale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 16. The event is scheduled to take place Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

C3 Presents will also present its fifth annual Sea Hear Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17, featuring the Foo Fighters, the Killers and more.

In other concert news, the Freeman Arts Pavilion has added to its summer concert lineup. It will feature the return of pop-rock favorite Train on Saturday, August 26 (after a 7 p.m. opening set by Parmalee). Ticket information was not immediately available.

In Dewey Beach, tickets sold out almost immediately for Bottle & Cork nightclubs on Sunday, May 21, a concert by recent Grammy winner Ashley McBryde. Tickets are also moving fast for shows in Cork featuring Justin Moore (Thursday and Friday June 29-30) and Warren Zeiders (Thursday August 31).

Elsewhere in Dewey Beach, Nalu Surf Bar & Grill will open for its 16th season at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Joe Bachman and Zack Polk will play at 9 p.m. that night, then again at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Decade 80 (which will play every Saturday night this summer) will rock the house at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Australian guitar virtuoso Carl Wockner will perform an afternoon show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

In downtown Rehoboth Beach, Conch Island Key West Bar & Grill will host its Half Way Down Here Music Festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 ($10, $15). Performers include Carl Wockner, Joe Bachman and Zack Polk, Dallas Alexander, Kricket Comedy and Olde City Outlaws.

