



You may not celebrate all Indian festivals throughout the year, but chances are you haven’t listened to or at least listened to some of these iconic Bollywood Holi songs. For a very long time, Hindi cinema has reflected the life of the common man – be it that of a on the run or one You are different. The stories were simpler and the songs melodious. In the 1960s, 70s, 80s and even 90s, exposure to world cinema was much less and films were primarily a source of entertainment, with songs being an integral part of the narrative. So the fun and lyrical delights of Holi weren’t just musical breaks in between, but rather marked an interesting twist in the plot. Be it Aaj Na Chödenge from the musical hit Shakti Samantas 1971 Kati Patangin which a Madhu dressed in a white sari (Asha Parekh) finally opens up to Kamal Sinha (Rajesh Khanna) or Se Ang Lagana from the hit movie by Yash Chopras Darrat the end of which Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol) sues Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan) for forcibly coating Gual on Kiran Awasti (Juhi Chawla). Remember the 1959 movie Navrangs Are Ja Re Hat Natkhatphotographed on Mahipal and Sandhya; Tan Rang Lo Ji Free Mp3 Download Since Kohinoor (1960), starring Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari; Holi Aayi Re Kanhai Since mother india (1967), photographed on Nargis, Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Sunil Dutt. Each of these songs fits perfectly with the flow of the narration and setting, teaching the audience about the order of things. Even popular numbers like Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Since Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Holi Ke Din – with Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan – from Sholay (1975); Holi Aayi Re Since Masha’al (1984) – photographed on Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor and Rati Agnihotri – were situational and added abruptly. Again there was Rank Barsé – with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan – from Series (1981) which sparked real controversies. But in the context of the film, the lead was important because it led to a new twist in the plot. Counted among the iconic songs of Bollywood, these tracks are still played at full volume during every Holi party every year. With seductive lyrics, upbeat music and memorable videos, partygoers simply can’t get enough of these legendary acts. However, over time Bollywoods Holi songs started to become less situational and more like a quick break from the real story. While the New Age Holi tracks are just as popular and groovy, do they actually fit the story or do they complement it? Maybe, not always. Of course, we love those tracks too, but probably more for their music, choreography, and actors than experiencing them as part of the story. While songs like Raghuveera’s Hori Khele garden (2003) – with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini – and more recently, Lahu Mouth Lag Gaya Since Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela – pictured on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone – always seemed in tune with the plot, tracks such as Do me a favor Let’s play Holi Since Waqt – The race against time (2005), with Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar; Balam Pichkari Since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone; And Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie 2019 War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, look spectacular, but aren’t really part of the movie. Again, if you’re someone who likes offbeat stuff, whether or not the song completes the story, there’s Rank Rank Mein Since Bollywood Hollywood (2002) – photographed on Rahul Khanna and Lisa Ray. It’s a sweet romantic number that speaks to the colors of Holi, without a touch of Gual. But the story would have progressed with or without those numbers. I can’t call them ornamental in a strict sense, but these songs only added value in terms of music and choreography. So, it’s probably safe to say that the purpose of Holi songs has evolved over the years. But is this a welcome change? That said, whether the Holi songs actually follow the flow of the story or simply mesmerize us with their upbeat music and dance moves, no Holi party can be complete without an energetic Bollywood playlist!

