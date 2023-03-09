Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol dies aged 87 | Movies

Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer best known for his role as Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died aged 87.

Topol, who was widely known only by his last name, died Wednesday at his home in Israel while surrounded by his family, local media reported. Her son had recently confirmed that he had been diagnosed with dementia last year.

In a statement announcing Topol’s death, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described him as a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and abroad, filled cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.

Topol played Tevye in the musical for five decades, once estimating he had played the role more than 3,500 times. He also played the pious Jewish father in the 1971 film, for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor, and was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars.

Only 30 years old when he began playing Tevye’s 50s on stage in 1966, Topol used make-up and costumes to make himself look older and heavier than his age; in 2009, when he finished playing the role in his 70s, he had to act younger than his age.

How many people are known for a game? How many people in my profession are known in the world? So I’m not complaining, he said in an interview in 2015. Sometimes I’m surprised when I come to China or when I come to Tokyo or when I come to France or when I come anywhere and the immigration officer says Topol, Topol, are you Topol? So yeah, a lot of people have seen [Fiddler]and that’s not a bad thing.

Chaim Topol with Roger Moore (left) in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only in 1981. Photography: Cinetext/Sportsphoto/Allstar Collection

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol enlisted in the Israeli army at the age of 18. There he became a member of an entertainment troupe, singing and acting on the road; one role he played during his time in the troupe was Sallah Shabati in comedy sketches written by future director and writer Ephraim Kishon, who would later direct Topol in a 1964 film adaptation.

Topol began to gain international recognition for his performance in the satire, which follows the title character as he and his family navigate the chaos of Israeli immigration. Topol won a Golden Globe for Most Promising Male Newcomer and Sallah Shabati was the first Israeli film to be nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.

Two years later, Topol debuted as Tevye, briefly replacing Shmuel Rodensky in the Israeli production when the actor fell ill. The original Broadway show’s producer, Harold Prince, called Topol to audition for the upcoming West End production. To master English, Topol memorized the Broadway cast album and spent six months in London learning her part phonetically with a vocal coach.

A few months after opening, Topol returned to Israel when he was summoned to the six-day Arab-Israeli war and joined an entertainment troupe. He returned to London, appearing in over 400 performances.

He was again cast as Tevye in the 1971 film after director Norman Jewison decided against using Broadway actor Zero Mostel, who had made the role famous in the United States. Topol won a Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in the film and was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, losing to Gene Hackman in The French Connection.

skip newsletter promotion Get the best TV reviews, news and exclusive features delivered to your inbox every Monday Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”whats-on”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you What’s On every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

He continued to play the role in various productions of Fiddler on the Roof in the United States, London, Israel and Australia until 2009. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1991 for the 1991 Broadway revival .

Topol pictured in 2015, the year he received the Israel Prize, one of the country’s highest honors. Photography: Ariel Schalit/AP

Topol was cast in the lead role in the Broadway musical The Bakers Wife, but was fired after eight months by director David Merrick for unprofessional behavior.

He landed roles in films such as Galileo Galilei in the movie Galileo, Dr. Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon and James Bond ally Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only. He dubbed the voice of Bagheera in the Hebrew version of The Jungle Book and Rubeus Hagrid in the first two Harry Potter films.

In his later years, Topol wrote and illustrated books and founded a non-profit organization for children with special needs. In 2015, he received the Israel Prize, one of the highest honors in the country.