Area Arts & Entertainment News | Entertainment News





Writers’ Fair Thursday ONEONTA The Oneonta Community Arts Network Writers’ Lounge will host the Catskill Community Players at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, for a repeat reading of Phil Olsons’ play Love or Best Offer, a romantic comedy about struggles over online dating by the over 50 generation. Lisa Sidoli is directed and performed by Linda Reese, Kristin Sloth, Mark Murphy and J. Lenter. Refreshments will be served by donation and a hat will be passed in support of CCP. CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. Three pieces to read COOPERSTOWN Returning for a seventh season, the NEXT! The play reading series produced by the Fenimore Art Museum and Glimmer Globe Theater will continue its mission to celebrate and inspire central New York’s playwrights, as well as bring their work to a wider audience. Play readings will take place in the auditorium of the Fenimore Art Museums. Dirt by Christopher Carter Sanderson will be the first play to be read at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Two others will follow, Cairo by Ryan Skinner on March 26; and A Man by Stephen Kaplan on April 16. There are no fees for the programs. However, a donation of $10 or more is suggested to help the museum continue to provide more content in the future. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information. Opening of two exhibitions COOPERSTOWN The Cooperstown Art Association is set to open two exhibitions in March. According to a press release, Wings, Stings, and Other Things in Gallery B, a collaborative insect artwork project by kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, and high school art students from Milford, will be presented from March 11 to 31. Milford art teachers Sascha Burdick and Caitlin Cook-Wightman came up with the idea for the exhibit. Community Murals Across Generations, in Gallery A, March 21-31, will feature an exhibition of murals by two generations of Cooperstown artists. Max Jones, a high school student from Cooperstown, will showcase his artwork on one side of the gallery while murals in memory of Frank M. Van Auken will adorn the other side. Van Auken was born, raised and lived in East Springfield his entire life. He started painting murals after moving to Woodside Hall in Cooperstown in February 2018. He died last November aged 102. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Visit www.coopers townart.com for more information.

