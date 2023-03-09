Satish Kaushik has died: Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee and other Bollywood stars have been ‘shocked’ by his sudden passing. Hindi Movie News

Satish Kaushik, veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director – known as ‘Calendar’ in the movie ‘Mr. India’ – died on Wednesday at the age of 67.Her friend, actor Anupam Kher shared the news in an early Thursday morning tweet that read, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought, even in my dreams, that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik when I was alive. Such a sudden point in 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Following the announcement, several Bollywood personalities used their social media handles to pay tribute to the multi-faceted entertainer and share their fondest memories of him. Bollywood veterans from Subhash Ghai to Ashoke Pandit, Rakesh Roshan to Soni Razdan, Madhur Bhandarkar to Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and many more have risen to mourn Satish’s passing.

“It’s just heartbreaking news that we have lost our best friend #DEAR SATISH – a man who always laughed even in the worst crises and supported anyone in their crisis A great artist. The greatest human being the greatest friend I know. He left us so suddenly so soon,” Ghai wrote in a statement.

Manoj took to Twitter to share his shock in a post that read, “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss to all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!”

Resul Pookutty wrote, “Waking up shocked by this news of @satishkaushik2 Ji’s sudden passing. He was always full of life, warm and kind to everyone. You will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace.”

Soni Razdan mourned Satish’s passing, saying, “Hard to accept that.”

Sham Kaushal, father of actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Very shocking and saddening. Om Shanti.”

Madhur shared a throwback photo with the actor and wrote, “So shocked to hear of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be sorely missed. to the cinematic fraternity and to millions of admiration, My deepest condolences to the members of his family.”

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an NSD and FTII alumnus and began his film career in the early 1980s. He wrote the dialogues for the 1983 classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, which gained a cult following over the years.

He is known for his comedic roles like ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr. India’, ‘Pappu Pager’ in ‘Deewana Mastana’ among many others. Kaushik has also given notable performances in other movies like ‘Ram Lakhan’ and “Saajan Chale Sasural”.

He directed Sridevi’s film, “Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja” and later “Prem”, but both films failed at the box office. Later, he got his big hit with ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain’ and ‘Tere Sang’ among others.

Satish made his final public appearance at Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on March 7, where he posed for photos and shared happy clicks with his B-town friends.