Satish Kaushik death news: Actor Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Riteish Deshmukh in mourning
According to the news agency PTI, the late actor was at a friend’s house in Delhi when he complained of being unwell. He asked his driver to take him to the city hospital and suffered a heart attack on the way. His mortal remains are in Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, and will be taken to Mumbai after the autopsy is completed.
Tributes from fans and industry colleagues poured in on social media.
‘The Kashmir Files’ star Anupam Kher, who has been Kaushik’s close friend for 45 years, took to social media to confirm the news of his death.
Mourning the loss of his friend’s death, Kher said life would never stay the same without his presence. “I know that ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik in my lifetime Such a sudden update on a 45 year old friendship Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH Om Shanti “, Kher wrote. , in a tweet in Hindi.
#SatishKaushik https://t.co/ced5YQ5hoE
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 1678319204000
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who directed Kaushik in her debut film “Emergency”, also expressed her condolences. She said Kaushik was her “greatest cheerleader”. The late actor will be seen playing the role of activist and politician Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’.
“I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji was personally also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in ‘Emergency’. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”
I woke up to this horrible news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik j https://t.co/Wl7kR1SjrR
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1678323191000
Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to social media to express his shock.
“I can’t believe you’re gone. Your warm laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co-actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. Satish Kaushik ji Rest In Peace,” he wrote.
I can’t believe you left. Your warm laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co ac https://t.co/OK3tp6F0Zd
—Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) 1678330464000
Director Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his shock upon hearing the news of Kaushik’s disappearance. “I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be sorely missed by the film fraternity and millions of fans. sincere condolences to his family members. Om Shanti,” he posted alongside a photo of himself with the late actor.
I’m so shocked to hear of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and complete https://t.co/x9tscpidFp
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) 1678325400000
Two days ago, Kaushik joined celebrities in City B for a Holi party hosted by lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actress-wife Shabana Azmi at Janki Kutir in Juhu. At the party, he met actresses Tanvi Azmi and Mahima Chaudhary, as well as newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
Colorful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met on https://t.co/AwFQmTLU2
— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) 1678211836000
Born on April 13, 1956, Kaushik was a man of many talents – actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India and started his career in theatre.
Kaushik is best known for his roles in movies like “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana” and “Udta Punjab”.
Known for his comedic timing, the actor-turned-director has helmed popular projects like Salman Khan’s “Tere Naam” and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.”
Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has died
Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik – remembered as “Calendar” in the movie “Mr. India” – died on Wednesday. His friend and fellow legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet on Thursday morning. Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an NSD and FTII alumnus and began his film career in the early 1980s.
