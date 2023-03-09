“Midnight Cowboy”, Bob Hope, Vietnam and the 1970 Oscars

It was supposed to be a night of celebration, but as the Oscars rolled around on April 7, 1970, there was a sense of anxiety and dissatisfaction in the movie industry. Just like today, the industry was divided by changing tastes and sensibilities, struggling to stay relevant in a time of social upheaval.

Just before Bob Hope took the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to the familiar refrain of “Thanks for the memory,” John Wayne introduced the comic as “everyone’s friend.” But in an opening monologue, Hope made it clear to the audience that he was aligned with an ideological group in Hollywood. And while he smiled good-naturedly, the biting tone of his jokes revealed that he wasn’t too happy with the direction the movies were heading.

“It’s truly an unforgettable night,” Hope said. “It’s such a novelty to see actors and actresses with their clothes on.” He continued to crack, “This will go down in history as the movie season that proved crime doesn’t pay, but there is a fortune in adultery, incest and homosexuality.”

Thinking back to the movies that won the top awards at the 1970 ceremony, it’s easy to see what kept Hope so alive. The film industry was in transition, straddling a new era of sexual freedom and maturity and the final throes of Hollywood’s Golden Age, rooted in nostalgia for an idealized version of America. In one corner was United Artists’ “Midnight Cowboy,” an X-rated low-budget drama about two street hustlers who form a homoerotic bond, which had become improbably one of the year’s biggest box office hits. It was filmed in New York, just like the city was sink into a period of particularly vicious dysfunction.

In the other was “Hello Dolly!” from 20th Century Fox, a lavish G-rated musical, which was also set in New York, but mostly shot on the Century City studio backlot. It was also one of the highest-grossing films of the year, but its massive (for the time) budget of $25 million meant it ended up losing money. Both films were in the running for best picture, vying for the honor with “Anne of a Thousand Days,” a costume drama that, like “Hello Dolly!”, was largely a throwback to the kind of film Hollywood had l we used to do, as well as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Z,” harbingers of the kind of stylistic audacity and narrative risk that characterized the new cinematic revolution.

John Wayne and Barbra Streisand Oscars 1970

Archive Bettmann

But perhaps the film that tapped into the zeitgeist the most didn’t get a Best Picture nomination. Made for just $400,000, “Easy Rider,” a low-budget independent film about a pair of bikers traversing America, had become a counterculture totem, capturing the rebellious spirit of the hippie movement. It would gross $60 million, while launching the careers of Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Hopper, Fonda and Terry Southern would score a nod to the original screenplay, though the film would lose both awards. But what its financial success demonstrated was how out of step the big studios were with popular mores. The old system for creating lavish period pieces like “Hello Dolly!” seemed at odds with the unstable state of the world.

The divided nature of the film industry reflected the polarization gripping the nation. The ceremony broadcast on ABC took place nine months after the Manson murders, eight months after Woodstock and two months before the shooting in Kent State, taking place against a backdrop of political activism and conservative backlash. Vietnam War protests were gripping the country, just as Richard Nixon had been thrust into power promising to restore law and order while bringing “honorable peace” to Southeast Asia. Instead, he would spend much of 1969 and 1970 expanding the war by secretly approving military operations in Cambodia.

At the Oscars that night in April, “Midnight Cowboy” would win, becoming the first and so far only X-rated film to be named Best Picture, while “Hello Dolly!” would have to settle for minor awards honoring its score, art direction, and sound design.

But this year’s interim winners would be a mix of emerging and veteran talent. Goldie Hawn, part of a new wave of comedians, won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Cactus Flower’, while Maggie Smith, then best known for her West End stage work, won a Surprise win in the Best Actress category for Miss Jean Brodie’s ‘The Prime. horses, right.” And John Wayne, the cowboy star-turned-Vietnam War advocate, won Best Actor for “True Grit.” His win came at the detriment to “Midnight Cowboy” stars Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight, who would both dominate the movie industry in the 1970s as Wayne disappeared, a victim of changing attitudes and health issues.

Variety (April 8, 1970) Oscar Winners Announcement

Variety

In his recap the next morning, Variety summarizes the ceremony. “Who said that the new and the old cannot coexist? notes our journalist. ” Last night [ceremony]…gave damning testimony that Hollywood can recognize good cinema above and below the line, regardless of age, subject matter, or MPAA ratings.

For United Artists, the company behind “Midnight Cowboy”, the 1970s were to be characterized by artistic flowering. In that decade alone, he produced landmark works such as ‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, ‘The Last Tango in Paris’ and ‘Annie Hall’. This revival would prove short-lived, however, ending only 10 years later with the “Heaven’s Gate” debacle.

For 20th Century Fox, the beginning of this decade would be marred by financial problems. But the company will reappear in 1977 with the release of a small film called “Star Wars”. A film that, like “Midnight Cowboy” in 1970, marked another shift in the film industry – a move away from auteur stories and franchiseable shows.

By then, of course, many of the same stars who had been part of the new wave of talent reforming the industry were themselves part of the establishment. Hawn, Nicholson, Hoffman and Voight would all have at least an Oscar on their chimneys as the ’80s dawned and were now as much of Hollywood’s elite as Wayne and Hope were that April night.