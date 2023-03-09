Great loss for all: PM Modi, Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Satish Kaushik

Indian actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik breathed his last on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack on the way to hospital. Born April 13, 1956, he was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.

Initially, his industry colleague and friend confirmed the news on Twitter. “He felt uncomfortable and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he had a heart attack,” Anupam Kher later told PTI.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik in my lifetime. Such a sudden stop on a friendship of 45 years old!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the death of Satish Kaushik and called him a creative genius.

Saddened by the untimely passing of famous film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who captured hearts with his wonderful acting and directing. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to Satish Kaushik’s family on his passing and said his contribution to Indian cinema will be forever remembered.

Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti Shanti,” he tweeted.

Anita Sharma, her niece said, God removes good people early.”

Other Bollywood celebrities also offered their condolences and recalled times shared with Kaushik in the past.

Death of Satish Kaushik: condolences pour in

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed his sorrow over the death of Satish Kaushik. Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!”

Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai! https://t.co/IGJqVK3Hgk — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 9, 2023

Bollywood celebrity Kangana Ranaut said Kaushik was a very kind and genuine man. She also said that Satish Kaushik was her biggest cheerleader.

I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in ER. He will be missed, Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he was shocked to hear the news of Satish Kaushik’s passing. He claimed the veteran actor will be missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers.

I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2,” Bhandarkar wrote in a tweet.

I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar also shared his memories with Satish Kaushik.

Satish a man full of warmth, love and humor was like a brother to me for almost forty years. He was twelve years younger than me. Satish ji, it wasn’t your turn,” Javed Akhtar tweeted.

The late Bollywood actor is survived by his daughter and wife.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. .

Known for his comedic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan with “Tere Naam” and “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai”, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.