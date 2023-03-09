Actress Nazanin Boniadi urges the world to support protesters in Iran calling for women’s rights and political change





Actress Nazanin Boniadi on Wednesday urged the world to support protests in her native Iran calling for women’s rights and political change, saying despots fear nothing “more than a free and politically active woman”. Speaking on the sidelines of the Forbes 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi, Boniadi told The Associated Press that she hopes people will sign a petition she supports accusing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and Iran of commit “gender apartheid” with their policies targeting women. “These systems of oppressing women, dehumanizing women, are based on reinforcing and keeping in place these entrenched systems of power,” she said. “So we have to legally recognize this as gender apartheid so we can overcome it.” TOM CRUISES REPORTED EX-FRIEND NAZANIN BONIADI RELEASES ANTI-SCIENTOLOGY RAP Boniadi, who as a young child left Tehran with her family for England after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, used her fame as an actress in the Amazon Prime series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and in roles in feature films. films to highlight what is happening in Iran. Since September, Iran has faced mass protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being detained by the country’s vice squad. Since then, activists say more than 500 people have been killed and more than 19,000 others detained in a crackdown by security forces. “What’s unprecedented is seeing 12-year-old girls, schoolgirls, coming out into the streets saying, ‘We don’t want an Islamic Republic,'” Boniadi said. is amazing. And that courage was contagious.” IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER CALLS FOR DEATH PENALTY AS HUNDREDS OF SCHOOLGIRLS ARE VICTIMS OF MYSTERY POISONING However, recent months have seen suspected poisonings in girls’ schools across the country. Although the details remain difficult to determine, the group of human rights activists in Iran says at least 290 suspected school poisonings have occurred in recent months, with at least 7,060 students claiming to be affected. It remains unclear what chemical, if any, might have been used. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks and authorities have not identified any suspects. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no recent history of religious extremists targeting girls’ education. However, some activists fear that extremists are poisoning girls to prevent them from going to school. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “What unites us is that (along with) dictators and despots, there is nothing they fear more than a free, politically active woman. And that is why repression exists today in Iran…as you see with the chemical attacks on schoolgirls.” She added: “We have to unite. We have to unite. We have to find a way forward and end these atrocities against women.”

