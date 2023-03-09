Hollywood’s obsession with traumatic black porn | Art

One of my favorite hobbies is watching movies and television, whether it’s with my friends, my family, or myself. It’s something I find comfort in and enjoy dissecting with others afterwards.

However, whenever I encounter media with a focus on black people, I always have to step back and ask myself whether or not I should expect to see some form of racial violence against a black person.

It’s a bittersweet experience. On the one hand, I’m happy to be able to see some aspect of my identity represented on screen, but I’m also constantly worried about finding myself watching someone get bullied for being black. With the constant cycle of videos about police brutality, cases where police officers walk away unscathed despite their sins, and more, media such as film and television can offer solace in the face of all racial strife.

However, for black media, it seems to be the opposite. It made me start to wonder why Black trauma porn when black trauma is centered around exploitation in a storyline is so prevalent in our media today, and whether or not it does more harm than good.

Cinematic narratives that depict slavery, police brutality, the Jim Crow era, etc. are extremely important, as they shed light on a story that has been hidden for many years. The history of black representation in Hollywood has traveled in many different directions. In early Hollywood, black representation was virtually non-existent. When it finally appeared, it was brief caricatures of black people based on stereotypes, like the mum character.

The lives and experiences of black people were not told to a wide audience until the 1970s, with the rise of the Blaxploitation genre, which, despite its flaws, began to show black people as powerful and independent characters.

Now we have big blockbuster movies that depict different eras of black life in the United States. Although pain and oppression are important aspects of the black experience, there is a fine line to walk in how these narratives are presented on screen.

American professor of ethnic studies M. Aziz explains how the difference between a film that portrays these representations well and poorly is in the intentionality, care and sensitivity that is put into it, as well as in the way it captures life. inner complex of people in these circumstances. .

I think for me a film that watches [brutality] in a way that gives us something new or handles it with some intentionality and care, and does it in a way that captures the complex lives of black people, is different from a movie that might be more mundane, Aziz has said.

When properly represented, television and film can properly portray important aspects of Black life and history in ways that can cross ethnic and racial boundaries. However, these scenes can have detrimental consequences for black people and, when done poorly, can have negative effects.

Sometimes black or non-black people can become desensitized to the overwhelming influx of this media, or black people, in particular, can really start to feel this pain over and over again, Aziz said.

Meshell Sturgis, a doctoral student in the communications department, explained how watching heavy scenes of brutality can be exhausting for black people. Sturgis argued that there are other ways to implicate racism and hate crimes onscreen without using such graphic detail.

I think there’s power in people seeing these things, but the visual isn’t the only way we know, Sturgis said.

One way to portray the black experience in a unique way is to use fantasy genres such as fantasy, sci-fi, and horror. Using these genres gives artists the ability to find creative ways to depict real-world issues, such as racism and racial trauma.

Lando Tosaya, a doctoral student in the communications department, spoke about his love of horror being used to convey the black experience, with shows like Misha Greens Lovecraft Country and movies like Jordan Peeles Us. They explained that horror is able to capture the black experience well, because being black in the United States is its own kind of horror.

When you think about it, our dark pasts are horrible but in the end, it’s our reality, Tosaya said.

While the horror still retains graphic scenes, the way it’s presented is unique and fully expected, as it’s a staple of the genre. The genre creates a safe space to view heavy and complex subjects outside the realm of reality.

While good representations of black trauma are possible, there must still be other representations of black people outside of our oppression. Movies and television depicting black love, adventure and loss outside of oppression are rare, which is why movies like Ryan Cooglers Black Panther and shows like Quinta Brunsons Abbott Elementary are revered in the black community.

Celebrating all aspects of black identity beyond their oppression is truly necessary, not only to counter the many violent scenes of black people on screen, but also to show the other facets of life and normality outside of it. of racism. While we need films and television that show us the reality of black oppression, we also need media that showcases black joy, curiosity, and individuality.

