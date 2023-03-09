The smiles are back in Bollywood as Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar got off to a strong start at the box office in India. The film has topped all projections as according to early estimates, the Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy is set to open an opening day in the range of Rs. 14.25-15.75 crores. The business has seen a big jump since the 3 p.m. shows, and that’s the result of positive customer responses.

The film is doing well across the country; however, the North Indian market recorded excellent numbers. The three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – are looking to raise around Rs. 8 crores on opening day. Channels contributed about 55% of total collections. Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar benefited in the northern markets due to the Holi holiday, however, the largest circuit, Maharashtra, was not a public holiday.

Had there been a holiday in Maharashtra, like the rest of the country, opening day would easily have been closer to rupees. $18 million. There will be a drop in business on Thursday and Friday due to the working day, but the film should still see big gains on Saturday and Sunday.

If the movie manages to hold above the double-digit number tomorrow, it’s confirmed to hit a big number in its lifetime. It’s a good sign for Bollywood and there will be smiles in the industry if the movie continues to have a good long-term trend.

More Pages: Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Box Office Collection, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Movie Review