Entertainment
Legendary sketch show set for reboot as lead actor confirms return
“We’re sort of filming!” The legendary sketch show is set for a reboot as the main star confirms his return – 20 years after the last episode
A legendary sketch show is set for a reboot after one of the main stars confirmed his upcoming return on Wednesday.
Smack The Pony could be making a comeback 20 years after the last episode as Fiona Allen revealed they were “the king of filming” in a recent interview.
The actress, 57, did not reveal when the series might hit TV screens, but added that it would be “great to see another one”.
Talk to The sun, Fiona said: ‘Wouldn’t it be great to see another one? If we filmed, we talked, it would be something fun.
Smack The Pony briefly returned for 2017’s Red Nose Day, with the comic adding that they think it will still suit today’s audiences.
Return: A legendary sketch show is set for a reboot after one of the main stars confirmed his upcoming return on Wednesday
She continued: “It was fun and a lot of silliness, which I love, it was just our style, I guess, and it worked really well and it crossed over to a lot of different age groups.
“And we really enjoyed it, we had a lot of problems for a laugh.” It is displayed all the time, it always appears somewhere. So that’s pretty cool.
The Channel 4 comedy show ran for 23 episodes from 1999 to 2003 and featured Fiona, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips as main characters.
Most of the characters in the series did not recur with themes such as unsuccessful dating, irritating roommates, and problems at work.
The series won three Emmy Awards for Best Popular Art Show and all three seasons received a Bafta nomination.
Sally, Fiona and Doon came together to take on some of their funniest characters with a modern twist for Comic Relief six years ago.
One of the show’s best-loved skits, which features Sally and Fiona as language students, has been revived – with Sally obsessively correcting ‘Spanish’ Fiona as she cried about the her husband’s bond to bad weather.
A reboot of Smack The Pony was previously rejected by broadcasters two years ago after Sally said she had been pushing for her return.
Coming soon: Smack The Pony could be making a comeback 20 years after the last episode as Fiona Allen (pictured last month) revealed they ‘are the king of filming’ in a recent interview
She said Metro at the time: “We go through phases of introducing people and nobody really wants it.
“Fiona Allen is really the driving force behind this so she always sees if anyone wants it and we have gone through periods of pitching to channels and being very optimistic and then people say no.
“The three of us threw it together in a lot of different environments and they also said no to that,” she revealed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11836959/Legendary-sketch-set-reboot-lead-actor-confirms-return.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Legendary sketch show set for reboot as lead actor confirms return
- Shopping for men’s chains? Check out our reference guide for 2023
- Scientists discover potential new targets for treating age-related neurological disorders
- Xi Jinping calls for “rapidly raising” the armed forces
- Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, nicknamed the Turkish “Gandhi”?
- Boris Johnson ‘privately warned Dominic Raab of his conduct’ as part of an investigation into allegations of bullying
- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Estimate Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor star flirts with Rs. 15 crore on opening day :Bollywood Box Office
- PM Modi, Albanese arrives before the India-Australia test match; go around the sprawling stadium
- Longtime local presenter Bill Worden has died
- No. 6 men’s tennis hosts LSU, Arkansas as SEC Play continues – UK Athletics
- These spring maxi dresses start from $27 on Amazon
- Jamaica Stock Exchange: JSE Monthly Regulatory Report – January 2023