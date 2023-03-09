Legendary sketch show set for reboot as lead actor confirms return

A legendary sketch show is set for a reboot after one of the main stars confirmed his upcoming return on Wednesday.

Smack The Pony could be making a comeback 20 years after the last episode as Fiona Allen revealed they were “the king of filming” in a recent interview.

The actress, 57, did not reveal when the series might hit TV screens, but added that it would be “great to see another one”.

Talk to The sun, Fiona said: ‘Wouldn’t it be great to see another one? If we filmed, we talked, it would be something fun.

Smack The Pony briefly returned for 2017’s Red Nose Day, with the comic adding that they think it will still suit today’s audiences.

She continued: “It was fun and a lot of silliness, which I love, it was just our style, I guess, and it worked really well and it crossed over to a lot of different age groups.

“And we really enjoyed it, we had a lot of problems for a laugh.” It is displayed all the time, it always appears somewhere. So that’s pretty cool.

The Channel 4 comedy show ran for 23 episodes from 1999 to 2003 and featured Fiona, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips as main characters.

Most of the characters in the series did not recur with themes such as unsuccessful dating, irritating roommates, and problems at work.

The series won three Emmy Awards for Best Popular Art Show and all three seasons received a Bafta nomination.

Sally, Fiona and Doon came together to take on some of their funniest characters with a modern twist for Comic Relief six years ago.

One of the show’s best-loved skits, which features Sally and Fiona as language students, has been revived – with Sally obsessively correcting ‘Spanish’ Fiona as she cried about the her husband’s bond to bad weather.

A reboot of Smack The Pony was previously rejected by broadcasters two years ago after Sally said she had been pushing for her return.

She said Metro at the time: “We go through phases of introducing people and nobody really wants it.

“Fiona Allen is really the driving force behind this so she always sees if anyone wants it and we have gone through periods of pitching to channels and being very optimistic and then people say no.

“The three of us threw it together in a lot of different environments and they also said no to that,” she revealed.