Boy Meets World Star Participates in US House Race in Hollywood – GV Wire





Actor Ben Savage, who played as a child in the ABC teen sitcom Boy Meets World, is running for a U.S. House seat in California, marking his latest attempt to make the leap from Hollywood to the policy. Savage, a Democrat, said in an Instagram post on Monday that it was time to restore trust in government “and voters want leaders unfettered by political divisions and special interests.” I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all, he wrote. Savage joins a crowded field for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who is running for the U.S. Senate. Other candidates include former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman. The heavily Democratic 30th District comprises part of Los Angeles, including Hollywood and the trendy neighborhoods of Silver Lake and Echo Park, and also cuts through neighboring cities including Pasadena, Glendale and West Hollywood. Savage starred on Boy Meets World for seven seasons in the ’90s, during which viewers saw his character Cory Matthews transform from an awkward sixth-grader to a student married to his high school sweetheart. He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year, but only garnered about 6% of the vote. He said on his website that his priorities include working for safer streets and addressing homelessness and affordable housing. I support a strong public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant, Savage wrote. We must support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe. He added that he supports “checks and balances to root out corruption” in law enforcement and works to improve relations between police and underserved communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gvwire.com/2023/03/08/boy-meets-world-star-enters-us-house-race-in-hollywood-district/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos