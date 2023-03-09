SHE Media announces the future of healthcare at SXSW

SHE Media’s revolutionary Co-Lab brings together a stellar lineup of iconic voices on one of the biggest stages in the world.

AUSTIN, TX, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, announced the agenda and speaker list for its highly anticipated SHE Media Co-Lab: Future of Health. This innovative two-day event, which takes place March 11 and 12th at The Native at Austin, will examine the science and storytelling around global women’s health. Participants will hear from experts and thought leaders, including Katie Couric, Maria Shriver, Christy Turlington burnsdr. Laurie Santos, Phoebe Robinson, Judy GreerDr. Piraye Yurts Beim, Emma Lovewell, Jessi Miley Dyer and Jamie Wheal.

SXSW has always been the stage where innovators and changemakers come together to solve real-world problems. Inspired by this spirit of collaboration, The Future of Health is creating a space for conversations about holistic women’s health featuring diverse voices and perspectives that will pave the way for future progress.

“For years, innovation in women’s health has not been a priority,” said Samantha SkeyCEO of SHE Media. “Things are finally starting to change as more female founders, scientists and physicians take matters into their own hands. SHE Media is thrilled to give a platform to these incredible voices at the most influential conference of the year. “

The Future of Health centers on thought-provoking scientific conversations on topics that empower women to take charge of their entire health, including self-advocacy, health equity, brain health , menopause and ovarian health.

Sessions include:

Keep your friends close and your health closeran enlightening discussion with Dr. Laurie Santos, Michel Tenant, Tina Wells And Laurinda Rainey focused on the science behind strong relationships and cultivating meaningful connections. Presented by the Chase United Explorer Card.

Authenticity in the Age of Social Media, a revealing discussion in collaboration with Variety with olivia guiltydr. Mouneeb Shah, Felicia Walker And Leah Faye Cooper about the benefits of talking openly about aesthetic products and procedures to inspire confidence in others to adopt their own routines. Presented by All by Allergan Aesthetics.

Own your health: the power of support and self-advocacy, an impactful discussion led by experts and health advocates that will focus on the latest advances in cancer care and how self-advocacy can make a difference.

The future of reproductive health care, a conference on health equity and the role of innovation in access to sexual and reproductive health care. Presented by American Planned Parenthood Federation.

Building a patient-centric movement: accelerating rare disease research, a conversation about reinventing the research ecosystem, galvanizing a patient-centric movement, and how to turn intentions into change. Presented by The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Blowing up the biological clock: sex, robots and reproductive freedom, a conversation with a journalist Katie Couricauthor Liz Board and CEO of TMRW Life Sciences Country Comonte which explores how innovations in FemTech are relieving women of the biological clock and the ripple effects it has on sex, relationships, career, reproduction and beyond. Presented by TMRW.

Take your pills, a candid discussion of the over-prescription of anti-anxiety medications in America with Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzeneggerdr. Julie Holland And Pilar Guzman.

#Winning: Women in Sporta celebration of women’s courage and grace on the field, the court, the rink, the ocean and in the boardroom featuring Jessi Miley Dyer, Adrian Smith And Jo Shoesmith which will explore how sport and competition enable us to achieve a state of flow that provides added value to lifelong health and career success.

Attendees can also expect unique experiences at the Co-Lab, including:

The Getaway Café, a networking lounge serving snacks and drinks inspired by United’s top international destinations – Italy , France , Mexico And Japan , and featuring a travel-themed Instagrammable moment. Sponsored by the Chase United Explorer Card

SkinMedica samples and a freebie for all tote bags from All, the official loyalty program of Allergan Aesthetics.

SHE Media Co-Lab sponsors include All by Allergan Aesthetics, Chase’s United Explorer Card, Daiichi-Sankyo and AstraZeneca, TMRW, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Planned Parenthood.

The Future of Health at SXSW kicks off a year of innovative health content and tailored events that celebrate and inspire women. To find out how to register, go to SHE Media Co-Lab the official website of.

In regards to SHE Media

SHE Media is a top 5 lifestyle media company, reaching 88 million monthly visitors. SHE Media focuses on the power of content to advance our culture through the celebration of passion and purpose. We believe that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. Our rich editorial, drawn from thousands of diverse sources, ranges from food and family to health, career and entertainment. Comprised of a hand-picked community of creators and editors within the SHE Media Collective and the flagshIP brands SheKnows, BlogHer, STYLECASTER and Soaps, we produce digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions of people.

Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in new Yorkwith offices at Angels. Follow SHE Media on Facebook , Twitter , instagram And LinkedIn .

About SXSW

SXSW is dedicated to helping creatives achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, TX, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of technology, film and television, music, education and culture. A go-to destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibits, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 – 19, 2023 In Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com . To register for the event, go to sxsw.com/wait .

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is one of the world’s leading media and information services companies whose award-winning content attracts passionate audiences. Since 2004, PMC has been a digital media pioneer and platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, VIBE, SXSW, Life is Beautiful, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, IndieWire, Dirt, Gold Derby, Spy.com, TVLine, Sourcing Journal, among others. PMC’s journalists and content creators deliver the most comprehensive news and information daily in their industries and areas of coverage, unrivaled in ambition, depth and courage. Additionally, PMC has several vital cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C, and Life is Beautiful. Based at new York And Angels with additional offices in 14 countries around the world, PMC believes that businesses should not only be profitable, but also be forces for good.

