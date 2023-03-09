Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik dies aged 66





Bollywood actor, screenwriter and director Satish Kaushik has died. He was 66 years old. News of his death was confirmed by Kaushiks’ friend and Indian actor Anupam Kher, who posted the news on social media. I know death is the ultimate truth of this world, but I never thought I would write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I was alive, the actor posted. Such a point on 45 years of friendship! Life will never be the same without you Satish. Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack while in the car en route to Gurugram, The Indian Express reported. Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956 in Mahendragarh, India. After studying at the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, he began his career in theatre. The role that made him popular was his turn as Calendar the cook in Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film Mr India. He was also known for his role as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastanaas well as films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaro, mandi And Oh 7 too. He received the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, first in 1990 for his performance as Kashiram in the film. Ram Lakan, then in 1997 for his interpretation of Muthu Swamy in the film Saajan Chale. Kaushik moved into filmmaking in 1993 with the action-comedy film Queen of Roop, King of Choron, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in ​​lead roles. He had his first box office success with a romance film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, which starred Kajol and Kapoor. Kaushik also directed the 2003 film, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, which was one of the biggest hits of that year. I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in ER. He will be missed, Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023 Many Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to Kaushik on social media, including actress and director Kangana Ranaut, who called him her greatest cheerleader and described him as a very kind and genuine man.” . Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: Thank you for being a kind and generous co-actor, thank you for being a silent teacher, and Abhishek Bachchan described him as a very sweet, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. Screenwriter Raja Sen also expressed his condolences, praising Kaushiks’ work as a comedian. What characters, what comedic timing, what emotion, what lines, Sen wrote, you are an inspiration. Smile. Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the famous names we’ve lost this year American comedian Kelly Monteith died on January 1 at the age of 80. Getty Images Updated: March 09, 2023, 06:18

