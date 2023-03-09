Bay City Fireworks Festival Announces Entertainment





BAY CITY The 61st Bay City Fireworks Festival, held at Veteran’s Park and Wenonah Park June 29-July 1, will feature a concert by 1990s band FireHouse on June 30 near the riverfront.

“We encourage you to wear your concert shirts, do your hair, go out and have a good time,” said Earl Bovia, chairman of the festival board.

The festival also launched ticket sales. The Bay City Festival is one of the biggest fireworks displays in the Midwest. Family entertainment will be offered along the river at Veterans Park and Wenonah Park. The cost is $2 for admission to Veterans Park and $5 to Wenonah Park. This is a carousel. Use the Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 3 Tess De Gayner/Midland Daily News Show more Show less 2 of 3 Tess De Gayner/Midland Daily News Show more Show less 3 of 3 “We look forward to celebrating with hundreds of thousands of people coming to our city and enjoying the events,” McLaren Bay Area’s Darrell Lentz, the festival’s lead sponsor, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are sure it will be a spectacular tribute to our freedom and independence.” The festival will welcome the group FireHouse The group FireHouse will open the show on the night of Friday, June 30, with the theme “Fired Up for the 80s”. General admission is $10 for musical entertainment in Wenonah Park. FireHouse has produced gold, platinum and multi-platinum records in the United States and abroad. In 1990, her debut album was released and later achieved double platinum status. Hits include “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “Reach For the Sky”. Infamous Quick, a female-led cover and original rock band from Michigan, will follow. The group “leans towards rock covers from the 80s-90s and original music from the 2000s”. The Hairball John Radio Show is a nationally broadcast radio show that will make an appearance for a “tailgate” event before the concerts. Based in Bay City, it pays homage to 80s hard rock and heavy metal. “There’s been a resurgence of 80s music,” the DJ and radio show host said. “We really wanted to do it as a throwback.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/bay-city-fireworks-festival-announces-17826972.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos