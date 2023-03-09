Connect with us

Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties

Specials

Published on March 8, 2023 |
by TLV News

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

WEDNESDAY 3.08.2023

Annex: return to the night

Funky : ladies night

Moe’s Penny Bar: Open mic night

Opa! : CHADWICK FAMILY GROUP (5:45 p.m.)

Rooster : KARAOKE

Campus Wines: Wine Tasting (57h)

La Coop (Graduate): Quiz Night (7 p.m.; free)

Heartbreak Coffee: Oxford Spanish Hour (5 p.m.)

Proud Larrys: BEN RICKETTS, ANNE FREEMAN, CRAIG ADAMS

Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880

Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.

Annex
1002 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.2229

5:01 p.m.

NIGHT FLIP

Happy Hour 59:00
$3 domestic

big bad breakfast
719 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.2666

7:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

Early Bird Special 79h:
25% off (excludes fresh juices; onsite only)

Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968

11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:01 p.m.

Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080

Lunch: 11:30 p.m. 2:30 a.m.; Bar: 4:01 p.m.
Dinner: 6:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks

FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912

10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.

Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881

2:01 p.m.

LADIES EVENING
$5 Skinny Bitches

The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411

3:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks

McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner: 11 p.m.; Bar: 2 p.m. until

Wine & Whiskey Wednesday:
2 glasses for 1 of house wine;
$1 off whiskey

by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637

11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks

Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414

5h3013h

Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166

11:10 a.m.; bar open late

Happy Hour 36h

Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970

3:01 p.m.

KARAOKE
$4 Vodka and whiskey
$5 Domestics

Saint Leon
922 Jackson Ave East – 662.380.5141

Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Bar & Pizza 35h; Dinner 5:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 35h:
$10 pizza
$6 wine and cocktails
bubbles + fries

Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363

4:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 45h:
$2 domestic
$4 drafts
$6 selected wines
$8 selection of classic cocktails

SoLa
401 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.238.3500

5:10 p.m.

SPAGHETTI EVENING
Happy Hour 57h:
$5 Freshly Squeezed Margaritas

Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122

11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899

11:01 a.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$2 Tacos
$5 House Margaritas / Pitchers $20
Maids 2 for 1
Half price apps

Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871

11h3022h

Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks

