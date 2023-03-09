Millie Bobby Brown: I need a beauty routine! | Entertainment





Millie Bobby Brown “needs” to have a beauty routine because of her busy schedule. The 19-year-old actress is known for her role as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ and also stars in the ‘Enola Holmes’ film franchise. duty. She told Parade magazine: “I have a routine because I need a routine. I think everyone needs a routine. I think it’s really important to be able to have those 10 minutes of your day so you can focus on yourself and give back what your soul needs. “A lot of the day is working, working, working for me, so being able to take those 10 minutes out of my day to drink a bottle of water, sit down, do something I love, play with my animals , you know, even just sitting in my office and being able to talk to people, taking care of myself, taking care of my skin. I think that’s a lot of what sets me up for the next day. So this routine basically consists of drinking the water, playing with my pets, doing my skin care routine, going to therapy, keeping a journal and doing what I love, creating more goals.” Millie added that because so much of her daily life is spent putting on makeup and removing it, she had to strike a “balance” of various moisturizers and facial cleansers. She said: “A lot of my daily life is putting makeup on, taking it off, putting makeup on, taking it off and so I found the balance of that was the hydration in my moisturizers and my face washes and really focusing on giving your skin back what it really needs and wants.”

