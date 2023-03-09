Daily Trojan predicts the Oscars

Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in the film A24 Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Courtesy of A24)

Sunday marks the 95th Academy Awards. In preparation for the event, a team of eight staff from the Daily Trojan made predictions for the following six categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay.

For Best Picture, the team was split between five films: Triangle of Sadness, Tr, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin. Here are the arguments of each.

Kimberly Aguirre

Arts & Entertainment Editor

triangle of sadness

Triangle of Sadness is definitely not a favorite to win Variety ranks him the second least likely to win the award. The odds are even worse when you consider his Palme d’Or winning a great feat but a bad sign when you consider that only two Cannes grand prize winners have achieved Best Picture glory.

Still, the biting Swedish satire deserves the nomination and the award. There is an intention behind every shot; each scene takes the movie to a whole new level. The film leaves an impression, never afraid to push the boundaries further. Triangle of Sadness has everything a Best Picture movie should; it has the perfect cast, crisp writing, gorgeous cinematography, and seasick levels of projectile vomit.

An unlikely winner, Triangle of Sadness shouldn’t be written off just yet. If The White Lotus proves anything, it’s that the fight of the disconnected rich is award-worthy content. So if the Academy wants to feign an image of class consciousness, that’s the choice to make.

Au Chung

Chief digital editor

Tr

There’s something quite sickening about Todd Fields Tr. Perhaps his chilling metamorphosis Cate Blanchetts into lead anti-heroine Lydia Tr or the way the film captures a stunning denouement of the human psyche. At the Venice Film Festival premiere, Tr received a well-deserved six-minute standing ovation, another mark of Fields’ genius.

The film is the orchestral and disturbed sibling of A Star Is Born (2018). It’s an unholy spiral that does anything but fall flat. By the end of Tr, audience members will have melted into the theater seat due to the melodramatic scale. Fields’ mastery of storytelling only proves his power as a maestro of emotion.

Olivia Kuhn

Personal editor

Everything everywhere all at once

Where Top Gun: Maverick was the lungs of the 2022 box office, Everything Everywhere, Everything At Once was its heart. A powerful underdog from the start, EEAAO embodies all the qualities of a film that truly deserves the Oscar.

Unleashed in theaters last March, a release date that’s usually off limits for awards review, and given the unorthodox nature of the film as a whole, EEAAO is an unlikely Oscar darling. But the longevity of its awards campaign passionately driven by moviegoers and industry folks is a testament to the film’s exceptional power that propelled it to the finish line. And now, looking at its many wins throughout the awards season, it’s indisputable that the EEAAO is the favorite for Best Picture.

EEAAO is unparalleled in its originality, never trying to be anything other than itself. Although maximalist in its execution, it boils down to a simple tale about family, time and the American dream. Perhaps the fates aligned to make the film the miracle it was, from Michelle Yeoh’s best performance alongside a powerful ensemble, to a timely immigrant tale that’s the representation Hollywood needs. . A win for Everything Everywhere All at Once would be a win for everyone.

Alexis Lara

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Top Gun: Maverick

The iconic film Top Gun (1986) left a lasting mark on generations. He rekindled his dominance in pop culture with the sequel Top Gun: Maverick. It was filled with jaw-dropping stunts and heart-wrenching nostalgia for two action-packed hours. Whether or not you watched either episode, Top Gun: Maverick made its way into mainstream media and was a cultural phenomenon over the summer of 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick will win Best Picture for its meteoric rise and ability to fill the shoes of the original Top Gun. Miles Teller’s immediate adoration as the rooster combined with the sentimentality of Tom Cruises’ retaliation towards his iconic character, Maverick, make this film an unbeatable work.

Sannya Verma

Assistant A&E Editor

The Banshees of Inisherin

On a fictional island nestled behind the rugged cliffs of Ireland, Martin McDonagh’s dark tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin takes audiences’ breath away. An unlikely favorite on paper, with its heartbreaking depiction of a seemingly simple platonic breakup and a very funny tone that never quite decides how seriously this premise should be taken, the Los Angeles Times predicts that Banshees will come out at the upcoming Oscars.

The Irish Civil War rages behind a gorgeous cast of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and their decades-long friendship disintegrates as Colm Doherty (Gleeson) decides he doesn’t want the dull simplicity that society Pdraic Silleabhins (Farrell) offer, preferring to spend his remaining time composing music that will survive him. This enigma is so painfully universal, as dumper or dumpee, leaving critics, industry members and moviegoers to find parts of themselves in the desolate farms and rolling fields of Inisherin.

With a boost from the superb performance of BAFTAS and Kerry Condons as the sensitive sister of Pdraics who yearns for more than her island can provide, Banshees are definitely up to the task with EEAAO and Tr as a favorite of the best film.