Utica Chamber and Sentinel Media will welcome a series of mayoral candidates





UTICA — The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and Sentinel Media Company, publisher of the Daily Sentinel, announced a partnership to create the Meet the Candidates for Mayor Series 2023 series. The series is intended to provide Uticians with the opportunity to learn about candidates by vying to become the next mayor of Utica and learn more about their political platforms and the problems facing the city that they plan to solve. “The Sentinel’s goal is to make sure people are informed so they can better plan their day and their future. Working with the Utica Chamber just made sense for an event like this,” said Bradley Waters, President and Publisher of Sentinel Media Company. “We will report on the mayoral election every step of the way in print and online.” The series will kick off with the Meet the Mayoral Candidates reception, which will take place June 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Utica Club Lounge at the Utica University Nexus Center, 400 Oriskany St. W. The four mayoral candidates, Michael Galime , Celeste Friend, Robert Cardillo and Frank DiBrango, are all expected to attend. The reception will allow participants to meet the four candidates in an intimate atmosphere and will give them the opportunity to speak directly with the candidates. Tickets for the reception are $25 and also include a drink ticket and light appetizers that will be provided during the event. Local musician Spencer Morgan will be on hand to provide musical entertainment. The series will conclude with a mayoral debate taking place Sept. 19 at Mohawk Valley Community College at the Dr. Michael I. Schafer Theater, nearly a month after early voting began in New York City. The debate will be free and open to the public. “We’ve had the same mayor for 12 years now and it’s really important that people recognize and have the ability to get to know these new candidates before they make their choice on election day,” said Kari Puleo, executive director of Greater Utica. Chamber of Commerce. “We want people, especially in a year when there is no presidential or national race where you can vote, to remember that local politics really hits the hardest in their homes, so get out and vote, especially in these primary races, is really important,” added Puleo. Reception registration is now open on the chamber’s website, Greateruticachamber.org. More information on the town hall debate will be available at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.romesentinel.com/stories/utica-chamber-sentinel-media-to-host-mayoral-candidate-series,170024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos