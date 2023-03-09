‘School Spirits’: where high school never ends | Culture & Leisure

Some series are so well designed that you almost wish you were in the room when the idea was pitched:
Let’s create The Breakfast Club with ghosts! There you have the bare bones of School Spirits, a new teen supernatural melodrama streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes of this eight-part limited series can be streamed today.
Peyton List plays Maddie, the central character who wakes up at her local high school to find she can never leave. And she is not alone. There are also other spectral students there, classmates who teach him the ways of his new lair.
Maddie’s recent departure is mourned by students who have no idea she’s still lurking around lockers and the subject of a murder mystery she’s determined to help solve.
It remains to be seen whether the watch with its small waterproof concept will prove to be limiting. It’s one thing to be stuck in high school for a two-hour movie, but most TV shows are designed to last forever. Similar to too many school series, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Wednesday, Spirits sports smart, knowing dialogue that ranges from overly sophisticated to snappy. Would it kill anyone to write screenplays that allowed young people to look like human beings?
Airing four hours over two nights, The Torso Killer Confessions (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) recalls the dark work of Richard Cottingham, a prolific serial killer who preyed on the women of the New York metropolitan area from the late 1960s until his arrest. in 1980. Cottingham claimed to have murdered over 100 women.
Having spent much of his career trying to solve more than a dozen cold cases he believed to be linked to the so-called Torso Killer, Bergen County, New Jersey, Detective Robert Anzilotti recalls decades of conversations with Cottingham and several major revelations that only now can come to light.
A therapist (Bruce Willis) counsels a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who sees dead in shock 1999’s The Sixth Sense (6:30 p.m., FXM, TV-14), directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who also directed The Village (8:50 p.m., FXM, TV-MA). The Shyamalans series The Servant is streaming its fourth and final season on Apple TV+.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Games night includes making elk steaks and wild boar chops on Next Level Chef (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
An increased number of neighborhood fires follows a grim pattern at Station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The competitors meet in London for the 20th season of Top Chef (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG).
A face from the past turns Simone’s head on Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A home invasion ends with a grisly discovery on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Budget cuts threaten an already overstretched staff at Alaska Daily (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
According to legend, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes loved the 1968 thriller Ice Station Zebra (2 p.m., TCM) so much that he ordered the local Las Vegas TV station he owned to air the film over 100 time. A set cast includes Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine and Patrick McGoohan (The Prisoner).
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg and John Williams are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham and Twice on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Jon Favreau, Nicole Byer and Tove Lo appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … Adam Driver, Adam Brody and Urian Hackney visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline and Tim Young appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS) .
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)… Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).