Bakkt Crypto Rewards hits the Las Vegas Strip with Caesars Entertainment | Business

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–March 9, 2023–

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (Bakkt), a technology platform that enables partners to unlock crypto and build loyalty, today announced an agreement with Caesars Entertainment (Caesars), the largest casino entertainment company in the United States -United. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s state-of-the-art live entertainment venue, formerly known as the Zappos Theater, will be renamed Bakkt Theater. Additionally, the companies’ collaboration includes plans to allow Caesars Rewards members to redeem their Rewards credits through Bakkt Crypto Rewards, pending regulatory approval. Bakkt and Caesars will continue to explore and innovate around Bakkt’s existing suite of cryptocurrency solutions. Additional details about this offer and the rollout schedule will be shared soon.

As today’s customers become increasingly savvy online, we look forward to bringing new crypto options to millions of Caesars customers, said Mark Elliot, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakkts. . We are excited to solidify our relationship with Caesars with the nomination of Bakkt Theater and the integration of Bakkt Crypto Rewards into the Caesars Rewards program.

As the digital economy continues to rapidly evolve, Bakkt and Caesars are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for their customers, both online and through more traditional loyalty methods. This commitment continues to guide Bakkt in its development of industry-leading crypto solutions and has helped shape the award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the gaming industry’s most comprehensive loyalty program.

“We’re constantly looking for new and unique ways to expand the wealth of benefits associated with Caesars Rewards, and it’s this constant drive for improvement that makes Caesars Rewards best-in-class,” said Megan Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of loyalty and CRM. with Caesars Entertainment. We look forward to exploring how Bakkts crypto offerings will differentiate Caesars Rewards and help us continue to be the leader in this space.

With over 60 million members worldwide, Caesars Rewards is one of the largest and most acclaimed loyalty programs in the world. A fully connected gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining and shopping ecosystem, more than 50 destinations and a full suite of mobile products, including Caesars Sportsbook and iGaming, are linked to the Caesars Rewards network. Members can earn and redeem credits across the network for the experiences they enjoy the most. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building customer loyalty and value through a unique combination of great service, great products, unparalleled distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership.

Through this relationship, the Bakkt brand will come to life in Las Vegas as the namesake of one of the Strip’s most influential theaters. Since 2013, the new Bakkt Theater has been recognized as the premier entertainment epicenter in Las Vegas.

Bakkt Theater presents the best in live entertainment and experiences to match the extraordinary roster of talent the venue showcases, said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. We’re thrilled that Bakkt recognizes the unique destination we’ve created at Planet Hollywood, and we’re excited to have them join us in the next chapter.

While the venues’ world-class content and capabilities set it apart, the amenities and guest experience, including the VIP table concept, bottle service and multiple seating configurations that allow performers to set the mood that best suits their show, further distinguishes the Bakkt Theater from other venues. in Las Vegas. With its unique combination of nightlife-inspired amenities paired with world-class live entertainment content, the Bakkt Theater continues to be a premier performance destination in Las Vegas.

Bakkt and Caesars will soon share additional details on upcoming crypto offerings. Legends Global Partnerships represented Caesars Entertainment in the search and negotiation of the strategic agreement with Bakkt.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt develops technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by providing a platform for cryptocurrency, loyalty and commerce. We enable our partners and customers to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, driving engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information visit:

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts primarily operate under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/company. Must be 21 or older to play.

