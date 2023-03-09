The Eternal Legacy of Jazz Legend Wayne Shorter : NPR







Late Costello/Redferns Wayne Shorter, known for his worldwide eminence as a saxophonist, composer and philosophical mind, died on March 2 at the age of 89. This week, we’re taking a moment to reminisce about some favorite performances and revisit some compositions in order to appreciate Wayne’s long and varied legacy up close. From the late 1950s, during his stint in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, to the forefront of jazz fusion with Weather Report, then the quartet and large-scale collaborations into his later years, Shorter us left an eternal work. We’ll hear compositions and recordings from those eras, as well as never-before-seen excerpts from interviews celebrating the life of “The Newark Flash.”

Christian McBride The musicians: Wayne Shorter with Wynton Marsalis and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wayne Shorter, tenor sax, soprano sax; Carlos Henriquez, bass; Dan Nimmer, piano; Ali Jackson, drums, tambourine; Ryan Kisor, Kenny Rampton, Marcus Printup, trumpet; Elliot Mason, Chris Crenshaw and Vincent Gardner, trombone; Victor Goines, tenor sax, soprano sax, clarinet, bass clarinet; Ted Nash, alto sax, soprano sax, clarinet, flute, piccolo; Sherman Irby, alto sax, soprano sax, clarinet, flute; Walter Blanding, tenor sax, soprano sax, clarinet; Paul Nedzela, baritone sax, bass clarinet. Weather Report (studio recording): Wayne Shorter, soprano saxophone; Joe Zawinul, keyboards and synthesizers; Alphonso Johnson, bass; Chester Thompson, drums; Alex Acua, percussion. Emanon (studio recording): Wayne Shorter, tenor and soprano saxophone; John Patitucci, bass; Danilo Perez, piano; Brian Blade, drums; and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. From the Detroit Jazz Festival: Wayne Shorter, soprano saxophone; Esperanza Spalding, bass and vocals; Leo Genovese, piano; Terri Lyne Carrington, drums. Define list: (All music written by Wayne Shorter unless otherwise noted) “Yes or no” [arranged by Victor Goines]

“Hammerhead” [arranged by Sherman Irby]

“Elegant People”

“Prometheus Unbound”

“Endangered Species” (Wayne Shorter/Esperanza Spalding)

“When You Dream” (E. Lee/Wayne Shorter) Credits: Trevor Smith and Sarah Geledi, writers and producers; Katie Simon, editor; Ron Scalzo, episode mixing; Suraya Mohamed, project manager; Keith Jenkins, vice president of visuals and strategy at NPR Music. Gabrielle Armand and Anya Grundmann, executive producers; Christian McBride, host. The music for Jazz at Lincoln Center was recorded by James P. Nichols. Detroit Jazz Festival music was recorded by Timothy Powell and Marshawn Robinson at Metro Mobile and remixed by David Tallacksen.

