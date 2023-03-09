Topol, star of Fiddler on the roof on screen and on stage, dies at 87





Topol, the Israeli actor who took on the role of patriarch Tevye, the moving shtetl milkman at the center of Fiddler on the Roof, in his late twenties and reprized the role for decades, died Thursday at his home in Tel Aviv. He was 87 years old. His son, Omer Topol, confirmed the death. He said in an email that his father suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, which had deteriorated his health over the past year. Topol born Chaim Topol, he used only his surname for much of his professional life and achieved international fame leading the cast of the 1971 film version of Fiddler. Its director, Norman Jewison, chose Topol, then a little-known stage actor, over Zero Mostel, who originated the role on Broadway. The film, for which Topol earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award, made him a star. For much of the late 20th century, it would be, in the words of The Jerusalem Post in 2012, Israel’s most famous export since the Jaffa orange.

Topol has covered Tevye in stage productions around the world for decades, including a 1990 Broadway revival for which he received a Tony nomination. By 2009, he had, by his own estimate, played the character more than 3,500 times. His other films include Galileo, director Joseph Loseys’ 1975 adaptation of Bertolt Brechts’ play, in which he played the title role; Flash Gordon (1980), in which he played the scientist Hans Zarkov; and the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only (1981), starring Roger Moore, in which he played Greek smuggler Milos Columbo. On television, Topol played Polish Jew Berel Jastrow in the 1983 miniseries The Winds of War and reprized the role for its sequel, War and Remembrance, which aired in 1988 and 1989.

But it’s unquestionably for Tevye, the weary, tradition-bound Everyman who argues with God, laments his fate as a destitute father of five daughters, and lives increasingly suspicious amid the pogroms of early Tsarist Russia. of the 20th century, which Topol has remained the best known.

Like Yul Brynner in The King and I and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady, Topol has become almost synonymous with his character, United Press International said in 1989. Over the years, Topol has been repeatedly asked if he tired of playing the role. Let’s face it, it’s one of the best roles ever written for a male actor in musical theatre, he told the Boston Globe in 1989, when he had only played Tevye about 700 times. It takes you to a wide range of emotions, from happiness to sadness, anger to love. Throughout his many Tevyes, some critics have accused Topols of acting larger than life to the point of self-parody. But most praised his soulful allure and resonant bass-baritone, heard in enduring numbers like If I Were a Rich Man, Tradition and Sunrise, Sunset. By the time Mr. Jewison started working on the movie Fiddler, Tevye was one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood. The Broadway show, based on stories by Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem with a book by Joseph Stein, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock, has been a smash hit since it opened in 1964. It has won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (for Jerome Robbins) and, for Mr. Mostel, Best Actor in a Musical. Casting was the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever been through, Mr. Jewison told NPR in 2001. Besides Mr. Mostel, contenders for the on-screen role included Rod Steiger, Danny Kaye and in a script that can only be envisioned with difficulty Frank Sinatra.

Mr. Jewisons’ casting choice was all the more striking as Topol hadn’t wanted the role in the first place.

Chaim Topol was born in Tel Aviv on September 9, 1935. His parents, Jacob Topol, a plasterer, and Rel Goldman Topol, a seamstress, had fled shtetlach in Eastern Europe to settle in Palestine in the early 1930s. There, Jacob Topol became a member of the Haganah, the Jewish paramilitary organization. As a youth, Chaim studied commercial art and trained for a career as a printer. But in 1953, while serving in the Israeli army, an officer overheard him regale other recruits with jokes. He was placed in an army entertainment unit and found his calling there. He spent the next few years touring Israel with the band, entertaining the soldiers with songs like Hora sprinklera success in this nascent state, where making the desert bloom was a national imperative. Released in 1956, Topol moved with members of his unit to a kibbutz, where they formed a satirical theater troupe, Batzal Yarok (the name means green onion). Its members worked in the field two days a week and on stage four days. It was a great practice because we had a very difficult and tired audience, Topol told UPI. Most of them had driven tractors and the like before the performances.

He was later one of the founders of the Haifa Municipal Theater, where his roles included Petruchio in Shakespeares The Taming of the Shrew, Azdak in Brechts The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and Jean in Eugne Ionescos Rhinoceros, a role originated on Broadway by Mr. Mostel. Topol’s first significant international exposure came in the title role of the 1964 Israeli film Sallah (also known as Sallah Shabati). One of the first cinematic comedies to come out of Israel, it tells the story of a family of Mizrahi Jews historically from the Middle East and North Africa who are uneasy resettled in Israel. Sallah won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film; Topol, then in his late 20s, won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Male Newcomer for his portrayal of family patriarch Sallah Shabati, a man in his 60s. On the strength of this performance, he was invited to play Tevye in a Hebrew-language production of Fiddler in Tel Aviv. Not knowing the show, he went to New York to see Mr. Mostel on Broadway. It was there, Topol later said, that his troubles with Fiddler began. Zero would even go wild ad-libbing to the public, he recalled in a 2008 interview with British newspaper The Telegraph. He said things like, Mrs. Finkelstein, are you yawning because I’m boring you or is it because your husband kept you up all night? I didn’t know what to do with myself. I telegramed back saying there was no way I wanted to be connected to this show. But upon returning to Israel, Topol saw the Tel Aviv production and changed his mind. He eventually replaced the actor portraying Tevye and played the role for about a year.

At this time, the first London production of Fiddler was being cast. Someone suggested that the old Jewish actor who had played Sallah Shabati might be a worthy Tevye, and they summoned him to England. When Topol, barely 30, walked into the room, the producers thought they had invited the wrong person. But since he had made the long trip, they relented and let him audition anyway. Topol, who at the time knew about 50 words of English on his own, had learned the songs phonetically from the Broadway cast album. He further impressed producers with his ability to age 25 years simply through rigorous control of his car. At 29, I knew I had to hold back certain muscles to make sure I didn’t suddenly jump up in a way that destroyed the image of an older man, he told the Boston Globe in 2009, at the midway through a multi-city US tour of the series. I walked more slowly, made sure I wasn’t too straight when I danced. It was quite a job. Now that I’ve passed the age of 55 to 20, I feel completely free to jump and dance as much as I want. Topol opened in London in February 1967 to rave reviews. By then he had given up his first name: the English, he discovered, were bewildered by Chaim’s guttural consonant and pronounced his name Shame as often as not. In June, as Israel was fighting the Six Day War, he left the production to return home, where he entertained the troops. (He would make a similar decision in 1991, with the outbreak of the Persian Gulf War, leaving the Broadway revival to be with his family in Tel Aviv.)

After seeing the London Fiddler, Mr Jewison made the unexpected decision to cast Topol, still relatively unknown in the US, in the film. I wanted a third-generation European actor for the part, a third-generation man who understood the background, Mr Jewison told the Globe in 1971. I didn’t want a Second Avenue version of Tevye, a thinly veiled stunt about Mr. Mostel and his unstoppable shtick.

Topol, who underwent two hours of makeup every day of filming, Mr. Jewison did his part, helping to glue the white hairs of his beard to his star-black eyebrows made, in the opinion of many critics, a Most convincing Tevye. Reviewing the film in The New Yorker, Pauline Kael wrote of him: It’s a rough, masculine presence, with raw, raw strength, but also sensual and warm. He’s a poor man but he’s not a little man, he’s a big, downcast man, a man the size of the Old Testament, downcast by the circumstances of oppression. Topol married Galia Finkelstein, an actress in his army entertainment unit, in 1956. Besides their son, they had two daughters, Adi Margalith and Anat Barzilai. All four survive him, along with two sisters, Shosh and Tova, and nine grandchildren.

Topol is the author of two books, the memoirs Topol by Topol (1981) and Topols Treasury of Jewish Humor, Wit, and Wisdom (1994). His laurels included the Israel Prize, the country’s highest cultural honor, which he received in 2015. Recognition came both for his acting and for his charitable work, including helping to found Jordan River Village , a summer camp in Israel for seriously ill children of all ethnic and religious backgrounds. Inspired by the Paul Newmans Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut, it opened in 2011. Year after year, Topol has found the role he knows best to be a source of continued enlightenment. I did Fiddler for a long time thinking it was a story about Jewish people, he said in a 2009 interview. But now I perform all over the world. And what’s fantastic is that everywhere I’ve been, in India, in Japan, in England, in Greece, in Egypt, people come to see me after the show and say to me: This is also our story. . Alex Traub contributed report.

