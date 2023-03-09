November’s $2 billion Powerball winner splurges on $25.5 million Hollywood home





November’s record-breaking Powerball winner just bought a Hollywood Hills mansion. MEDIANEWS GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES



Text size



The winner of November’s record $2.04 billion Powerball prize just spent a small portion of his winnings on a contemporary mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Edwin Castro, of California, paid $25.5 million for his new pad using a limited liability company earlier this month, property records show. More:San Diego beachfront estate on the market for $38 million It was only 2.5% of his newfound fortune, which he chose to take in one lump sum instead of the 30 alternative annual payments that equaled approximately $997.6 million before taxes. , lottery officials said at a news conference in Sacramento in February. Set safely behind gates and overlooking the city’s famous Chateau Marmont hotel, the modern property was built last year and is packed with luxury amenities and exquisite finishes, according to Stefan Pommepuy and H. Blair Chang of The Agency. Through a representative, both agents declined to comment on the deal. The three-story home spans over 13,500 square feet and features a game room, wine cellar, movie theater, bar, showroom five cars and a fitness studio with whirlpool and cold plunge pool, dry sauna and steam shower. The modern residence, behind gates, is well sheltered from the street. Google Maps



There are also walls of glass that overlook the city from downtown to Century City, a double-height glass stairwell, a rooftop terrace and five bedrooms, including a master suite with a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom, as per listing. Outside, an infinity pool, a spa, two fireplaces and a built-in barbecue area. Inquiring minds can consult aprevious Mansion Global story from last summerwhen the home was listed with a list price of $29.95 million, to take a peek inside. Little is known about Mr Castro who could not be reached for comment beyond the fact that he bought his winning lottery ticket at Joes Service Center in Altadena, about 14 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and was educated in the California public school system. He is also believed to be relatively young, apparently still in his early 30s, according toDirtwho first announced the sale. The seller, a limited liability company, purchased the property in 2019 for an undisclosed amount, according to property records. This article originally appeared on World Mansion.

