Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol dies at 87









CNN

—

Chaim Topol, the actor best known for playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, has died in Israel after a long illness, his rep confirmed to CNN on Thursday. He was 87 years old. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Topol and conveyed his condolences, calling him a multi-faceted artist with great charisma and energy. Haim Topol’s life story is sealed but I am sure his contribution to Israeli culture will live on for generations, Netanyahu said in a statement. He loved the land of Israel very much, and the people of Israel loved him in return. Born September 9, 1935 in Tel Aviv, Topol was known by his last name throughout his career. He began his acting career after being assigned to the entertainment troupe while doing his military service in Israel. It was during his service that he also met his future wife, Galia Topol. His acting won him numerous international film awards, including two Golden Globes: Most Promising Newcomer in 1965 for starring in the title role Sallah Shabati and Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Musical Comedy for Fiddler on the Roof in 1972. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Tevye the Milkman in 1971. Other notable roles he played were Dr. Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon (1980) and Milos Columbo alongside Roger Moores James Bond in For Your Eyes Only (1981). Although Topol is recognized for his acclaimed role in a musical, the music was like organized noise for the actor-singer, who said he couldn’t play an instrument or read music. In fact, I was deprived of music until I was 12, he told BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs in 1983. We didn’t have a radio at home. Prior to the big-screen foray as Tevye, Topol said he temporarily performed the role on stage in Tel Aviv, and was later invited to play the role in London’s West End. They were very brave to leave that part to me Considering my English was so limited, with a vocabulary of 50 words, he added. I still don’t understand how they let me have the part. Eight years ago, Netanyahu presented Topol with the Israel Prize, considered the country’s most prestigious and highest form of honor in the field of culture. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also posted a statement on Twitter Thursday, paying tribute to the late actor. From fiddler on the roof to roof of the world, Haim Topol, who passed away, was one of Israel’s most outstanding stage artists, a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and abroad, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all penetrated to the depths of our hearts. According to Herzog and Netanyahu, Topol was also involved in charity work with sick and disabled children. Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and he will be sorely missed, Herzog tweeted. Topol is survived by his wife and three children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/entertainment/chaim-topol-dies-intl-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos