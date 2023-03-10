News | City of West Hollywood





Runners in the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will pass through the city of West Hollywood on Sunday, March 19, 2023 as part of a 26.2 mile course Star Stadium course. Celebrating her 38e running, the Los Angeles Marathon route will, once again, begin at Dodger Stadium and end at Century Park in Century City, as it did last year. The portion of the route that passes through the city of West Hollywood remains unchanged. The 2023 Los Angeles Marathon route will guide runners west through the city of West Hollywood along Sunset Boulevard at Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard. From the Sunset Strip, runners will turn left (south) onto N. San Vicente Boulevard; then right (west) on Santa Monica Boulevard; then left (south) on N. Doheny Drive, where they will enter the city of Beverly Hills. The marathon will pass through West Hollywood between miles 14 and 15 of the course. To ensure the safety of the large number of runners in the Los Angeles Marathon, there will be multiple street closures in the City of West Hollywood on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crews will work to reopen the roads to vehicular traffic as quickly as possible as the Marathon passes through the city of West Hollywood: Sunset Boulevard between Marmont Lane and Clark Street/N. St. Vincent Boulevard (the route enters the city of West Hollywood from the city of Los Angeles west along Sunset Boulevard from Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard);

N. San Vicente Boulevard between Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue

Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and N. Doheny Drive

; N. Doheny Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard (route leaves the city of West Hollywood south to the city of Beverly Hills along N. Doheny Drive). Parking will be strictly prohibited along the Los Angeles Marathon route. No parking signs will be posted prior to the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Los Angeles Marathon spectators and members of the community looking for alternative parking solutions in West Hollywood during the Los Angeles Marathon are encouraged to visit the City of West Hollywoods website, where a directory of parking structures and municipal grounds with hours of operation and rates is available. on line. Members of the public are encouraged to carpool and use public transportation, taxis or ride-sharing options. For more information on the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by ASICS, including details on road closures and alternate access routes, community members can E-mailcall (213) 542-3000 or visit Los Angeles Marathon website. Members of the media interested in seeking media credentials for the event should apply directly to the McCourt Foundation. For more City of West Hollywood-specific information regarding the Los Angeles Marathon or related street closures, please contact the city’s Event Services Division at (323) 848-6502. The City of West Hollywood Special Events Hotline for general information is (323) 848-6503. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

