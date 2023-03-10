Entertainment
Chaim Topol, Israeli actor who played Tevye in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in 1971, dies at 87
(JTA) Chaim Topol won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of an immigrant to Israel, took to the stage in London to fight for his country, and had his sketches of Israeli presidents turned into postage stamps.
But the actor was, by far, best known for his portrayal of Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, first in the Israeli and London stagings, then in the 1971 film that brought mainstream the musical about the poor Jewish shtetl.
Topol died Thursday in Tel Aviv at the age of 87, a day after his family announced he was near death. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for some time.
Born in 1935 in Tel Aviv, Topol served in the entertainment unit of the Israel Defense Forces before embarking on a stage and screen career that took him around the world. In 1967 he appeared as the title character in the London stage production of Fiddler on the Roof, which had been a smash hit on Broadway three years earlier. In his early thirties at the time, he wowed audiences and critics alike with his portrayal of an older character.
But it was when he entrusted his character to a stunt double that his profile really exploded. It was June 1967 and Israel was locked in a war with several Arab states; Topol was called up as a soldier and returned to Israel to serve in what would eventually be known as the Six Day War. Israel’s swift defeat of an alliance of enemies brought the world to notice the young country and the actor who took part in its victory.
He had left London as a star; he came back a hero, wrote Alisa Solomon in her 2013 book Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof. Fiddler became a celebratory site, drawing Jews as well as Gentiles to the theater, some for repeat viewings to bask in Jewish perseverance and pay homage to Jewish survival. The show hasn’t changed, but the atmosphere around it has.
In a sign of Topol’s breakout moment, his recording of If I Were a Rich Man reached No. 9 on the UK charts, beating Aretha Franklins Respect in July 1967.
From there, Topol was cast in the film production of the musical, beating out Zero Mostel who put an indelible mark on Tevye as the star of the original Broadway production as well as a host of Jewish film stars and non-Jews. Using only his surname allegedly because his first name was easily mispronounced by non-Hebrews, he eventually starred in more than 30 English and Hebrew films, published two books, and released several albums.
In Israel, Topol was perhaps best known for his breakout role as the title character in the 1964 film Sallah Shabati, about the hardships faced by a Mizrahi immigrant family. Ephraim Kishon’s film was Israel’s first Oscar nominee in the foreign language film category and won Topol the Golden Globe for Best New Actor. Casting an Ashkenazi actor as a Mizrahi character and embodying many of the stereotypes held at the time by Israel’s Ashkenazi elite would be controversial, though the film is still considered a touchstone.
Topol won Israel’s highest award, the Israel Prize, for lifetime achievement in 2013.
From Fiddler on the Roof to the Roof of the World, Haim [sic] Topol, who passed away, was one of the most outstanding Israeli performing artists, a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and abroad, filled cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deeply in our hearts, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Twitter.
Herzog noted Topol’s contributions to Israel not only through the arts, but also through his service in the military and his dedication to a nonprofit camp for children with medical needs in northern Israel. Topol served as chairman of the board of the Jordan Youth Village, modeled after Paul Newmans Hole in the Wall Camp in the United States, until his death.
He is survived by his wife Galia, actress whom he married in 1956; three children and their children.
