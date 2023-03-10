Entertainment
‘Baretta’ and ‘In Cold Blood’ Actor Was 89, Beat Actual Murder Rap – Deadline
Robert Blake, the controversial actor who won a Lead Actor Emmy for Barrette and acted in films including In cold blood And lost highway before a career-ending murder trial, died today of heart disease in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old. His niece, Noreen Austin, confirmed the news.
Blake’s long career has spanned from a childhood stint in ‘Our Gang’ at age 5 to major movies and television before being acquitted of the 2001 murder-in-death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley.
During more than 60 years of working in Hollywood, Blake appeared in classic films such as Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) alongside Humphrey Bogart; In cold blood (1967) with John Forsythe; as well as a range of studio westerns using the stage name “Bobby Blake” in the 1940s. His last feature film role was in lost highway (1997), directed by David Lynch.
On television, Blake was best known for his role as New York City undercover detective Tony Baretta in barrette, which aired for four seasons on ABC from 1975 to 1978. He was an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1975 and was nominated for the role again in 1977. He also won two more Emmy Awards during his career, for the main actor of the mini-series. blood feud (1983) and Judgment Day: The John List Story (1993).
Barrette was created by prolific television writer/creator Stephen J. Cannell. On TV, fans also watched Blake on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carsonwhere he was a recurring guest who appeared in funny skits with longtime friend Johnny Carson and other featured celebrities.
He is also remembered as a pitchman in commercials for STP, Geico and others.
But there was also a darker side to Blake’s story.
Bakley, Blake’s second wife, was found shot dead outside Vitello’s restaurant in the San Fernando Valley in 2001, after the couple dined there.
Blake was charged with the 2002 murder of Bakley, as well as solicitation of murder, conspiracy and special waiting circumstances. But a jury found him not guilty of the crimes in 2005. And although Bakley’s children filed a lawsuit against Blake soon after, his murder officially remains unsolved.
The highly publicized three-month trial saw Blake cry on his lawyer’s shoulder after the jury acquitted him. The seven men and five women found him not guilty of soliciting a former stuntman he met on “Baretta” to kill his wife.
Bakley, 44, died of a gunshot wound to the head on May 4, 2001, while sitting in a car outside a Studio City restaurant where she had just had dinner with Blake. He claimed to have escorted her to their car, but returned inside the restaurant to retrieve a gun he had accidentally left behind. He claimed to have found her injured when she returned.
During the trial, details of their unhappy marriage became sensational news.
Bakley, it was revealed, had at least a dozen aliases and 10 former husbands. The defense argued that she trapped Mr Blake in a loveless marriage by becoming pregnant with his child. Thus, the motive of Blake, who called his wife a “pig”, was established. But the jury didn’t believe the stuntman’s testimony, thanks to his history of drug addiction.
The judge ordered Mr. Blake to return his passport and $1.5 million bond.
In his later years, Blake wrote his memoirs, The life of a rascal, and lived quietly in the Los Angeles area, enjoying jazz music, playing his guitar, reading poetry, and watching many classic Hollywood movies.
A private memorial service will be held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting that donations be made to City of Hope.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2023/03/robert-blake-dead-actor-in-baretta-in-cold-blood-was-89-beat-real-life-murder-rap-1235284339/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NH poll indicates support for repeat in 2020
- ‘Baretta’ and ‘In Cold Blood’ Actor Was 89, Beat Actual Murder Rap – Deadline
- Australian Prime Minister kicks off trip to India with cricket match
- Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spotted shopping with a fashion designer
- How AustralianSuper develops low-code applications to deliver better results to members – Microsoft Australia News Center
- Spokane International Airport receives $15 million grant to continue expansion | tidings
- Kevin McCarthy is combative after the CNN reporter’s question
- Watch: Dogs rescued from earthquake rubble
- Nawaz wants me out of politics, says Imran Khan
- Organizer and security chief jailed in Indonesia in football tragedy
- Australia to buy US nuclear submarines to counter China
- Liverpool West Productions presents “The Cavern Club: The Beat Goes On” | Entertainment