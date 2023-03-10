‘Baretta’ and ‘In Cold Blood’ Actor Was 89, Beat Actual Murder Rap – Deadline

Robert Blake, the controversial actor who won a Lead Actor Emmy for Barrette and acted in films including In cold blood And lost highway before a career-ending murder trial, died today of heart disease in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old. His niece, Noreen Austin, confirmed the news.

Blake’s long career has spanned from a childhood stint in ‘Our Gang’ at age 5 to major movies and television before being acquitted of the 2001 murder-in-death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley.

During more than 60 years of working in Hollywood, Blake appeared in classic films such as Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) alongside Humphrey Bogart; In cold blood (1967) with John Forsythe; as well as a range of studio westerns using the stage name “Bobby Blake” in the 1940s. His last feature film role was in lost highway (1997), directed by David Lynch.

On television, Blake was best known for his role as New York City undercover detective Tony Baretta in barrette, which aired for four seasons on ABC from 1975 to 1978. He was an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1975 and was nominated for the role again in 1977. He also won two more Emmy Awards during his career, for the main actor of the mini-series. blood feud (1983) and Judgment Day: The John List Story (1993).

Barrette was created by prolific television writer/creator Stephen J. Cannell. On TV, fans also watched Blake on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carsonwhere he was a recurring guest who appeared in funny skits with longtime friend Johnny Carson and other featured celebrities.

He is also remembered as a pitchman in commercials for STP, Geico and others.

But there was also a darker side to Blake’s story.

Bakley, Blake’s second wife, was found shot dead outside Vitello’s restaurant in the San Fernando Valley in 2001, after the couple dined there.

Blake was charged with the 2002 murder of Bakley, as well as solicitation of murder, conspiracy and special waiting circumstances. But a jury found him not guilty of the crimes in 2005. And although Bakley’s children filed a lawsuit against Blake soon after, his murder officially remains unsolved.

The highly publicized three-month trial saw Blake cry on his lawyer’s shoulder after the jury acquitted him. The seven men and five women found him not guilty of soliciting a former stuntman he met on “Baretta” to kill his wife.

Bakley, 44, died of a gunshot wound to the head on May 4, 2001, while sitting in a car outside a Studio City restaurant where she had just had dinner with Blake. He claimed to have escorted her to their car, but returned inside the restaurant to retrieve a gun he had accidentally left behind. He claimed to have found her injured when she returned.

During the trial, details of their unhappy marriage became sensational news.

Bakley, it was revealed, had at least a dozen aliases and 10 former husbands. The defense argued that she trapped Mr Blake in a loveless marriage by becoming pregnant with his child. Thus, the motive of Blake, who called his wife a “pig”, was established. But the jury didn’t believe the stuntman’s testimony, thanks to his history of drug addiction.

The judge ordered Mr. Blake to return his passport and $1.5 million bond.

In his later years, Blake wrote his memoirs, The life of a rascal, and lived quietly in the Los Angeles area, enjoying jazz music, playing his guitar, reading poetry, and watching many classic Hollywood movies.

A private memorial service will be held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting that donations be made to City of Hope.