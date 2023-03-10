Old Hollywood Stars’ 1920s Los Angeles Mansion Costs $7.7 Million







An English country-style mansion, one of the original homes built in the 1920s in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, has hit the market for $7.695 million. The red brick house was designed by Henry F. Withey for Katherine MacDonald, a model and actress known as American Beauty during the silent film era. It was also a short-term residency for Vivian Vance while starring as Ethel Mertz on I Love Lucy, a popular 1950s sitcom, according to Rochelle Maize of David and Nourmand & Associates. Ms Maize listed the property earlier this week, along with Alexis Valentine Ramos of Sothebys International Realty. The house has an English country feel outside the pavement. Once you open the door, there’s a Hollywood regency vibe, Ms. Maize said. The mix of old world charm and modern elegance works very well. SLOPE: Paul Allen’s latest collection of monumental art could fetch $30 million Current owner David Cooley acquired the property in 2001 for $1.925 million, according to property records. Mr. Cooley is the founder and owner of The Abbey Food & Bar, a gay bar and landmark in West Hollywood. He also appeared in films such as The Wolves of Savin Hill (2014) and Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015). He was not immediately available for comment. Over the past two decades, Mr. Cooley has updated the plumbing and electrical systems, added a new outdoor pool and redesigned the landscaping while preserving the historic details of the house, Ms. Maize said. The home has 5,575 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is a separate guest house, which offers a bedroom and bathroom on the top floor and a speakeasy on the lower level. The speakeasy is phenomenal, it has a kind of dark tone to it, Ms Maize said. It has a screening room, a huge bar and is open to an open-air lounge with a fireplace. Next to the guest house is a large tower that has been converted into a tequila tasting room with access to the outdoor kitchen, she said. The 0.43 acre property has the saltwater pool and spa, which is flanked by a sundeck, two-car garage, and English gardens decorated with statues and water features. It’s completely private, it feels like being in a park, Ms. Maize said. Mr Cooley is selling the property to downsize and spend more time at his Malibu home, which he bought from actress Emma Stone for $4.4 million last summer, according to the agent.



