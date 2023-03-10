In the Dark, the acclaimed investigative podcast, joins The New Yorker and Cond Nast Entertainment





In 1997, Curtis Flowers, a black man from Winona, Mississippi, was arrested for the murders of four people at a local furniture store. He was tried, found guilty and sentenced to death. Over the next two decades, Flowers was tried five more times for the same crime. Each time, his trial ended in a hung jury or the conviction was overturned on appeal, and the prosecutor again prosecuted the case. In 2017, a small team of public radio reporters began investigating the case, examining the exceptional number of turnarounds and the district attorney’s decision to pursue the prosecution. What was the evidence of Flowers’ guilt, and did it stand up to scrutiny? What reporters uncovered sparked a national response. Flowers’ extraordinary story received wide attention on In the Dark, an investigative podcast hosted by Madeleine Baran and created by APM Reports. After the second season, which the new yorkerPodcast reviewer Sarah Larson, named Best Podcast of 2018, exposed prosecutorial misconduct at the heart of the trials, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ conviction. In 2020, all charges were dismissed and Curtis Flowers was a free man. In the Dark, winner of two Peabody Awards and a George Polk Award, among other accolades, now joins the new yorker and Cond Nast Entertainment to produce and distribute its third season. The magazine’s writers and editors will also collaborate with members of the In the Dark team, including Senior Journalist Baran and Executive Producer Samara Freemark to develop new narrative series. The partnership marks the magazines’ most ambitious foray into long-form audio journalism, and will add to New Yorker audio offerings, which include New York Radio Hour And a stable of podcasts. While the next season of In the Dark is in production, you can catch up on all previous episodes wherever you find your podcasts. These include the first season, about the kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling, an eleven-year-old boy from Minnesota, whose disappearance remained unsolved for nearly twenty-seven years. Flowers’ legal odyssey is chronicled in Season 2, which also examines the methods and motives of the white prosecutor who has spent over twenty years pursuing the case. And Coronavirus in the Deltaa limited-edition series produced by In the Dark, explores how the pandemic has affected life in rural Mississippi and is told through the voices of local medical professionals, clergy, prisoners and others. Follow In the Dark wherever you get your podcasts to listen to each season in its entirety. And, to be notified about Season 3, sign up to receive New Yorkers Podcasts weekly newsletter.

