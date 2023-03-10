Lucy Liu says Asian representation in Hollywood still has a long way to go





Lucy Liu attends the UK Special Screening of 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. Lucy Liu applauds the success of Everything everywhere all at once, which gave more Asian representation in Hollywood. THE charlie's angels alum loves that the Oscar-nominated film was made as a standalone film and rose from the "underdog." The 54-year-old actress, who we will see next in the Shazam! more next week tells People of his own struggles in the industry. "I always had to fight for roles," she says. "I always had to go against all odds." Many Asian actors and creators thank Liu for helping them pursue opportunities in Hollywood. "I feel a great sense of pride that something I loved doing helped them realize it was possible for them," the New York native reveals. "I never would have thought this in my wildest dreams, but I'm happy to have had a positive impact. It makes me feel like I've achieved something." For Liu, the theater world has always been "so open and I've never seen a ceiling," she says. "And I felt like that was something that a lot of people unfortunately touched a lot, but that didn't put me off." For the Kill Bill actress, it was just "a bump in the road and I just had no limit. I felt like the world was limitless and I was going to keep going and nothing was going to stop me. RELATED: Michelle Yeoh on How Hollywood's Fight Against Stereotypes Paid Off She thinks Everything everywhere all at once sparked a revolution. "I think this is the start," she says. "I understand a lot of places have a checkbox and they have to meet a certain percentage, and sometimes that has to happen before it becomes the norm." She admits there will probably be a long way to go. But, creating the space for more Asian actors in the media will hopefully become something normal and activate in a "natural way". Liu also expresses his admiration for EEAAOis an ambitious and imaginative narrative. She tells the publication how both interesting and scary it is that studios seek payment when making movies. The Daniels (directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), as Liu describes it, were "doing something out of love and passion." Watch Lucy Liu next in the DCEU in Shazam! Fury of the godsin theaters March 17.



































































































































