Find your Pot O’ Gold with these local and affordable events this weekend





OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) Whether it’s dancing, watching movies, or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early, find your source of entertainment with this weekend’s events! Jitterbugs Party

March 10: 8 p.m. – Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 24th Street South

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5

Beginner swing dance lessons followed by a dance party.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org Omaha Film Festival

Wed 7 – Mar 12

Cinema Aksarben

2110 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68106

Passes and ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on off23.eventive.org

With over 100 films at its annual event.

For more information visit: omahafilmfestival.org The Winter Kids Dream Movie Series: Weekend March 10-March 12

With projections of “The Bad Guys”. March 10: 12 p.m.; March 11: 12 p.m.; March 12: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Omaha Cinema

14304 Maple Road West

Omaha, Nebraska 68164 March 10: 11 a.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; March 12: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Drive

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123 March 10: 11 a.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; March 12: 11:00 a.m.

Pointe Village Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118 Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit:marcustheatres.com Disney on Ice at CHI Health Center

March 10: 7:00 p.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; March 12: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 10th Street North

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on ticketmaster.com.

Featuring Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends as they embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations.

For more information visit: chihealthcenteromaha.com St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 11: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Old Market

16th and Harney Street

FREE

For more information visit: facebook.com talk about creature

March 11: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

FREE for members or daily admission for non-members.

With animal care specialist Patrick Conner providing information on the reptiles and amphibians that inhabit the Fontenelle Forest.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org Barrels & Eggs

March 11: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Keg Creek Brewery

22381 221st Street

Glenwood, Iowa 51534

Suggested donation of $10

With craft beers, breakfast, costume contest and auction.

For more information visit: facebook.com A night of Irish storytelling

March 11: 5:00 p.m.

scooter cafe

1123 Howard Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

With Maureen Korte, local storytellers and songs.

For more information visit: facebook.com Folk

March 12: 2:00 p.m.

South Omaha High School

4519 24th Street South

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Admission is $15

Featuring music, dance and traditions from various Latin countries.

