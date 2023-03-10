Entertainment
Find your Pot O’ Gold with these local and affordable events this weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) Whether it’s dancing, watching movies, or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early, find your source of entertainment with this weekend’s events!
Jitterbugs Party
March 10: 8 p.m. – Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 24th Street South
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Beginner swing dance lessons followed by a dance party.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Film Festival
Wed 7 – Mar 12
Cinema Aksarben
2110 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68106
Passes and ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on off23.eventive.org
With over 100 films at its annual event.
For more information visit: omahafilmfestival.org
The Winter Kids Dream Movie Series: Weekend March 10-March 12
With projections of “The Bad Guys”.
March 10: 12 p.m.; March 11: 12 p.m.; March 12: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Omaha Cinema
14304 Maple Road West
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
March 10: 11 a.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; March 12: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Drive
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
March 10: 11 a.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; March 12: 11:00 a.m.
Pointe Village Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit:marcustheatres.com
Disney on Ice at CHI Health Center
March 10: 7:00 p.m.; March 11: 11 a.m.; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; March 12: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 10th Street North
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on ticketmaster.com.
Featuring Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends as they embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations.
For more information visit: chihealthcenteromaha.com
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 11: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Old Market
16th and Harney Street
FREE
For more information visit: facebook.com
talk about creature
March 11: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
FREE for members or daily admission for non-members.
With animal care specialist Patrick Conner providing information on the reptiles and amphibians that inhabit the Fontenelle Forest.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Barrels & Eggs
March 11: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Keg Creek Brewery
22381 221st Street
Glenwood, Iowa 51534
Suggested donation of $10
With craft beers, breakfast, costume contest and auction.
For more information visit: facebook.com
A night of Irish storytelling
March 11: 5:00 p.m.
scooter cafe
1123 Howard Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
With Maureen Korte, local storytellers and songs.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Folk
March 12: 2:00 p.m.
South Omaha High School
4519 24th Street South
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Admission is $15
Featuring music, dance and traditions from various Latin countries.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com
Download our apps today for all our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather straight to your inbox.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.3newsnow.com/entertainment/find-your-pot-o-gold-with-these-local-and-affordable-events-happening-this-weekend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Find your Pot O’ Gold with these local and affordable events this weekend
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Guterres strives to breathe new life into our global future
- Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump “with a passion” in texts, according to legal filings
- Quetta court issued non-justifiable arrest warrant for Imran Khan – Osaf daily | Pro IQRA News
- WATCH: PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese meet Ind-Aus players ahead of 4th Test
- Mexican President in the United States: Fentanyl is your problem
- Lucy Liu says Asian representation in Hollywood still has a long way to go
- 2023 MHSAA hockey semifinals and finals previews
- Clean sweep: Men’s and women’s tennis win 7-0 against. Coppin’s state
- Participate in ODP for Employment Regional Symposium
- CCIA corrects data on digital trade rules ahead of IPEF negotiating round