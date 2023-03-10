ON SCREEN: Hollywood goes for gold at the 95th Annual Academy Awards | Lifestyles

IIf there’s one thing you can be sure of at this year’s Oscars, it’s that no one will get slapped. Unless, of course, third-time host Jimmy Kimmel does some kind of comedy, though I doubt he does.

There’s a better chance that filmmaker Woody Allen will show up, and we all know how averse he is to the Oscars, even though he’s been rightly nominated for plenty of Oscars and received his fair share.

It’s possible Kimmel is involving his personal talk show host hero David Letterman, though Letterman thinks he himself did a weak job when he hosted in 1995. I disagree. . I thought Dave was pretty funny.

Watching the Oscars is fun, and awarding prizes for movies is something a lot of people love to see. You have the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, various guild honors and festival winners in Cannes, Venice or Berlin, etc.

Every 10 years, the British Film Institute conducts a poll of professional critics, film scholars and filmmakers around the world to choose the most important film in the world. Orson Welless Citizen Kane was first in 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992 and 2002. In 2012, the largest voting group in BFI history, 846 in total, chose Alfred Hitchcocks Vertigo, who held the honor for a single decade.

For 2022, the BFI voting bloc has almost doubled to 1,639 participants, including more women and international coaches. Among the best, they chose a film released in 1975, director Chantal Akermans Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Brussels, a 201-minute slice-of-life drama from Belgium.

Handicapping the Oscars is an annual ritual, and last year I scored 21 out of 23 categories correctly with my guesses here, which was my best performance ever. I’ve covered the Oscars three times in person, including live for Buffalo TV, as well as print and radio. Standing on the red carpet is a pleasant and unique experience. My guide to this year’s event might help you win the top prize at an Oscar party you might attend. The 95th annual ceremony is Sunday on ABC television.

It’s been one of the toughest guessing years ever. I’ve seen all of the nominees, and they’re as varied as you could want. However, even the favorites are not guaranteed a victory. Lots of prize sharing in other contests has taken place. There are over 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, although no one knows the exact number except AMPAS itself. This year, 9,884 people would be eligible to vote.

If there’s a sweep, then give Everything Everywhere All At Once, the weird and surreal comedy-drama with sci-fi and action-movie touches, and call it a night. He has 11 nominations, which doesn’t mean it’s a shoo-in for honors. 1985’s The Color Purple and 1977’s The Turning Point each had 11 nominations and no wins.

I’ve got my favorites and my least favorites, and here are the winners I think Oscar voters will choose.

It’s ultimately a three-way race for the best image. The ten nominees are All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tr, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle Of Sadness and Women Talking.

The Academy will choose everything, everywhere, all at once. There’s a spirit in this movie that Hollywood has really warmed to. I think it’s fun, if a bit rough around the edges. My personal choice is Tar. If there’s an upheaval, it’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The director’s Oscar will go to the duo known as The Daniels for Everything Everywhere All At Once. They are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The upset winner would be Martin McDonagh for The Banshees Of Inisherin. My favorite is Todd Field for Tar.

For best actor, I want Austin Butler to win for Elvis for his superb performance in an exuberant movie that’s pretty grand. Brendan Fraser is very good in The Whale, but the film is less good. It’s a tough call. Will the Academy honor Butler, the newcomer, or give it to veteran Fraser? I think it will be Butler. A shake-up could be coming from Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Regarding the actress category, Cate Blanchett already has two Oscars. She is brilliant in Tar. Michelle Yeoh is part of an outstanding ensemble cast, but ensemble is the key word. I want Blanchett to win, and the members of the Academy will give him Oscar number three.

The supporting actor will be Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once. A shake-up would be Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans. I’m all for Barry Keoghan, who plays a shy, physically abused young adult in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

For the supporting actress, I think Academy voters will celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) for her long and successful career and for being a part of Hollywood history as the daughter of two legends of cinema, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. It is OK for me. However, my favorite is Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, which would be the upset choice.

The original script goes to The Banshees Of Inisherin, with Tar delivering a shake-up. The winner of the adapted screenplay will be Women Talking, I do not foresee any upheaval in this last category.

For the International Feature Film Oscar, voters will likely pick the dark, ultra-violent All Quiet On The Western Front, though I don’t think it’s all that different from the hundreds of other war movies I’ve seen. , especially those using hand-held cameras and deafening sound. The winner deserves to be Close, a masterpiece by Belgian director Lukas Dhont, co-written by him and Angelo Tijssens, about childhood friendships in the tradition of so many great European films.

The Academies selections in the other categories will be: Cinematography, All Quiet On The Western Front; Film editing, everywhere at once; Sound, Top Gun: Maverick; production design, Babylon; Costume Design, Elvis; and visual effects, Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Also: Animated film, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio; Feature documentary, Navalny; Animated Short, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; Live action short film, Le Pupille; Short documentary, The Elephant; Original Song, Naatu Naatu; Original music, Babylon; and make-up and hairstyle, Elvis.