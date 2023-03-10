Corgan Presents Three Ideas for New Hollywood Burbank Airport





This week, the public got their first look at designs for a new Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California. On March 6, a Corgan representative presented three design concepts For Raising BUR, as the project is known, to Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA) officials. Hollywood Burbank Airport, formerly named Bob Hope Airport actorchanged name in 2016 following a vote by airport officials. The change was intended to make the facility more recognized for passengers traveling outside of Southern California. It replaces the current terminal with an improved facility designed to meet new seismic standards and safety standards regarding the distance between the track and the buildings. Every designCentury, Icon and Paseois for a 355,000 square foot airport with 14 gates. Renderings of each concept depict the entrance, boarding lounges, baggage claim, and post-security area. They each remove the current Spanish Revival design of the California airport, which opened in 1930. The airport is one of 99 across the country to receive funding through the Federal Aviation Administrations Airport Terminal Program, part of President Bidens’ bipartisan infrastructure act. The facility will receive a grant in the amount of $30 million for the construction of the new terminal. THE the project will also reduce noise pollution in the surrounding area and are the hub of transportation, which primarily carries passengers to destinations in California and neighboring states. In 2022, it received $3 million for infrastructure upgrades and an additional $800,000 for an airport noise compatibility planning study. In the first proposed scheme, Century, a mid-century modern vision is offered. Renderings of the proposed design feature a redesigned entrance featuring a series of flattened roof panels that are preceded by spans of glass. Inside, at the doors and in the baggage hall, warm wood paneling on the walls and ceiling is paired with distinctly mid-century furnishings, including brown leather seats. The second, Icon, is inspired by [the] Hollywood glitz and glamour, he proposes covering the low structure of the airport with a single wing-like roof that forms part of the facade, while also transforming into a garage structure. The glitz and glamor of the space is elevated inside where silver screen panels and metal columns stand out against an otherwise fairly typical airport setting. The third approach, Paseo, puts forward a design on a more intimate and human scale. At the entrance, a large square is furnished with plants and benches. The building itself is covered in glass and topped with a white rectangular volume, resulting in the simplest overall scheme of the three. In Paseo, the connection with the outside is felt everywhere, with the inclusion of trees even in post-security areas and through an evident play of light and shadow. In addition to Corgan, the design-build team working on the project includes Holder, Pankow, TEC, with CannonDesign as the design sub-consultant, and Burns & McDonnell as the engineering sub-consultant. Next week the drawings will be displayed in airport terminals; at the town halls of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena; and in Burbank Public Libraries. Members of the public can share their feedback on the designs using a QR code. The BGPAA will select a final design concept on April 17.

