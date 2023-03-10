Alliance Entertainments AMPED Distribution Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Impressive Wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards and Billboard Charts Dominance | Business

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 9, 2023–
AMPED Distribution, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (OTC: ADRA) (Alliance Entertainment, Company), a distributor and wholesaler of the largest selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcade and collectibles in the world, is proud to announce its tenth year of business on a strong and positive note. The company has achieved remarkable success in the music industry, with 26 nominations across its distributed labels for the 2023 Grammy Awards, resulting in an impressive seven wins.
Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment, commented, “We are very proud of the success of our artists distributed at the Grammys as we continue to have their physical CDs and vinyl records available and in stock for all retailers and websites to support their sales.
Labels distributed by AMPED dominated the 2023 Grammy Awards, with veteran recording artist Bonnie Raitt (Redwing Records) receiving three well-deserved awards for coveted Song of the Year as well as Best American Performance and Best Americana Roots Song for her Just Like That album. Latin icon Rueben Blades & Boca Livre (Rueben Blades Prods) also won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for Pasieros. Other notable wins include Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Petaluma Records) for Best American Roots Performance, Wayne Shorter (Candid) for Best Improv Jazz Solo and Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid) for Best Instrumental Album of jazz.
In addition to their impressive 2023 Grammy wins, AMPED-distributed artists topped the Billboard charts in 2022, taking the No. 1 spot on Top Album 11 times. These artists included Five Finger Death Punch, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alicia Keys, and more. Artists distributed by AMPED held the No. 1 position on various Billboard charts more than 133 times throughout the year, a notable achievement for an independent distributor.
AMPED continues to be a driving force for vinyl and compact disc sales, outperforming industry trends on both configurations. While many distributors have reduced their commitment to physical distribution in recent years, the resurgence of vinyl has created a need for effective physical distribution in the onward market. AMPED has refined its sales and marketing systems to enhance the digital efforts of many established labels, propelling sales across multiple formats.
AMPED is one of the fastest growing leading independent distributors, committed to the development and growth of independent artists and labels worldwide. As part of Alliance Entertainment, AMPED gives the independent community access to a global distribution system with the largest sales force, seasoned and qualified staff who provide an unrivaled suite of services and data. AMPED’s customer base is the largest in the industry directly serving brick and click retailers large and small, as well as direct to consumer (DTC). AMPED’s growing list of labels includes labels such as Believe Digital, Better Noise, Big Loud, Cleopatra Records, Compass Records, Earache, Empire, Epitaph Records, Exceleration Music (Alligator Records, Bloodshot Records, Candid, Side One Dummy, Tangerine) Fuga, GoodToGo, Herp Alpert Presents, Hopeless Records, Integral (PIAS, Harmonia Mundi), Kai Media, Kartel, Lex Records, Mascot, Merge Records, MNRK (eOne, Dualtone), Nettwerk Music Group, Nuclear Blast, Polyvinyl, Proper Music Group, Reservoir Media (Chrysalis, Tommy Boy), Ruf Records, Secretly Music Group, Shanachie, Smithsonian Folkways, Soul Food, Sub Pop, Tuff Gong, Warner Classics and more.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment is a leading distributor of music, movies and consumer electronics. We offer 485,000 unique SKUs in stock, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays and video games. Complementing our extensive multimedia catalog, we also stock a full range of accessories, toys and related collectibles. With over thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of all sizes, offering a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential selling tools significantly reduce the costs associated with administering multiple supplier relationships, while helping omnichannel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “believe,” “can”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “should”, “plan” , “predicted”, “potential”. seem’, ‘seek’, ‘future’, ‘prospects’ and similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance measures, projections of market opportunities, expectations and timing related to Alliance Entertainments business, customer growth and other business milestones.
These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and the current expectations of Alliance Entertainments management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and should not be relied upon by, any investor as a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Alliance Entertainment’s control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, commercial, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; risks related to the uncertainty of projected financial information regarding Alliance Entertainment; risks relating to the music, video, games and entertainment industry, including changes in entertainment delivery formats; global economic conditions; the effects of competition on Alliance Entertainments future business; execution network risks; expansion risks and pressure on Alliance Entertainments’ management, operational, financial and other resources; risks relating to results of operations and growth rate; risks related to Alliance Entertainment’s high levels of indebtedness, including risks of breach of debt covenants; the company could be harmed by the amount of redemption requests paid to public shareholders of Adaras; and the factors discussed in Adara Acquisition Corp’s definitive proxy statement. on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on December 12, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and Alliance Entertainments Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2022 and other filings of and Alliance Entertainment filed or to be filed with the SEC.
CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES & CINEMA MUSIC ELECTRONIC GAMES
SOURCE: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
Copyright BusinessWire 2023.
PUBLISHED: 03/09/2023 08:31 / DISK: 03/09/2023 08:31