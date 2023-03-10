Chaim Topol, actor best known for ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ has died

Chaim Topol, a prominent Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and moviegoers with his portrayal of Tevye, the charismatic and enduring milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died in Tel Aviv, executives said Thursday Israelis. He was 87 years old.

The cause was not immediately disclosed.

On Thursday, Israeli leaders tweeted their memories and condolences to the Topols family.

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hailed Topol as one of the most outstanding Israeli actors, who filled cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Topol’s contribution to Israeli culture will live on for generations. .

Benny Gantz, Israel’s former defense minister, praised Topol for helping Israelis connect to their roots.

We laughed and cried at the same time about the deepest wounds in Israeli society, he wrote of Topol’s performance.

Yair Lapid, leader of the Israeli opposition, said Topol taught Israelis a love of culture and a love of the land.

Topols charity Jordan River Village also announced his death, honoring him as an inspiration whose legacy will continue for generations to come.

The recipient of two Golden Globe Awards and nominated for an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol has long ranked among Israel’s most decorated actors. More recently, in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, his country’s highest honor. Until a few years ago he remained involved in acting and said he always responded to requests to play Tevye.

Topol got his start as an actor in an Israeli army theater troupe in the 1950s, where he met his future wife, Galia. His major breakthrough was the lead role in the hit 1964 Israeli film Sallah Shabati, about the plight of Middle Eastern immigrants in Israel. The film made history as the first Israeli film to earn an Oscar nomination and also gave Topol its first Golden Globe.

Two years later, he made his English film debut alongside Kirk Douglas in Cast a Giant Shadow. But the role of his life came in the long-running musical Fiddler on the Roof, in which he played milkman protagonist Tevye, a Jewish father trying to maintain his family’s cultural traditions despite the turmoil in their Russian shtetl. .

With his rich voice, folksy witticisms and commanding stage presence, Topols Tevye, driving his horse-drawn buggy and delivering milk, butter and eggs to the wealthy, became a folk hero in Israel and around the world. world.

After years of playing Tevye on stage in London and on Broadway, he scored the lead role in Norman Jewison’s 1971 film version, winning the Golden Globe for Lead Actor and receiving a Best Actor Oscar nomination. . He lost to Gene Hackman in The French Connection.

Topol has performed the role more than 3,500 times on stage, most recently in 2009. With the help of heavy make-up and costumes, he first portrayed the much older, beefier milkman in his thirties, then allowed the role to catch up to its own age. .

Topol faced stiff competition for the role in Jewisons, dozens of talents have played Tevye in over a dozen languages ​​since Fiddler on the Roof first appeared. Topol said his personal experience as a descendant of Russian Jews helped him identify with Tevye and deepen his performance.

In an interview with The Associated Press from his home in Tel Aviv in 2015, on the occasion of accepting the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, Topol traced his meteoric rise from humble beginnings to to worldwide fame.

I was not raised in Hollywood. I was brought up in a kibbutz, he says. Sometimes I’m surprised when I come to China or when I come to Tokyo or when I come to France or when I come anywhere and the immigration officer says, Topol, Topol, are you Topol?

Topol has also starred in more than 30 other films, including as the lead in Galileo, Dr. Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon, and James Bond-turned-ally Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only, alongside Roger Moore.

But he has become synonymous with the role of Tevye. Pouring out her heart to her impoverished Jewish community over the years, Topol has made audiences laugh and cry from the stages of Broadway and the West End.

How many people are known for a game? How many people in my profession are known in the world? he told the AP. I am not complaining.

Still, Topol said he sometimes needs to look outside to find meaning in his life. He devoted much of his later years to charity as chairman of the board of Jordan River Village, a camp serving children in the Middle East with life-threatening illnesses.

I am interested in charities and find it more satisfying than running away from a [acting] party to party, he said. When you have success in a film and the money flows, yes, of course, it’s very nice. But to tell you that’s the most important, I’m not sure.

Topol is survived by his wife and three children.