Michelle Yeoh flying over the Hollywood sign – Deadline





The Oscar buzz for Michelle Yeoh and her Best Actress nomination for Everything everywhere all at once took a long time to come. After rising to stardom overseas in a series of Hong Kong action films in which she did many of her own stunts, Yeoh began to cross over in 1997 when she appeared alongside Pierce Brosnan in tomorrow never dies. The following year, two years before his international breakthrough in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon The actress’ profile in Hollywood literally rose when she agreed to do a photoshoot with photographer Joe McNally for National Geographic in which she flew over the Hollywood sign. McNally explained later the genesis of the concept: “The story was titled ‘The Globalization of Culture’ and examined the rapid pace of exchange of cultural objects and icons, worldwide, via the hyper-fast engines of television , movies, fashion, cooking and (at this point) the coming ubiquity of the internet I needed an Asian star, capable of daring stunts, to do something with me to underline the growing global influence of Asian film personalities in big-budget mainstream Hollywood films. Hollywood Sign History Photo Gallery Yeoh did the trick and agreed to do it, but McNally’s first attempt to capture the spirit of the story’s photos taken in the desert outside of Los Angeles didn’t work out with his publisher. After working with Yeoh and realizing that his unique set of skills not only included acting and acting, but also the ability to pull off stunts that others would bleach and look beautiful doing, the concept for the final shoot was born. The actress recalled the day recently to jimmy kimmelrevealing that she wasn’t just hanging from a few ropes under a helicopter for the duration of the shoot, but the entire time the craft was in the air. “The thing is, you see, you can’t get off the helicopter there. We were literally in a shed about 20-25 minutes away. So I got all dressed up in my slinky you see this dress and in cable and we went and we flew. The worst part was that it was so cold. I think that was the real test. Michelle Yeoh in Hollywood Image Credit: Joe McNally/Getty Images Yeoh was suspended in the air from a helicopter during filming.

