Topol, Israeli actor who starred in Fiddler on the Roof, dies at 87





Topol, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and moviegoers with his portrayal of Tevye, the charismatic and enduring milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died in Tel Aviv at 87. Topols charity, Jordan River Village, announced the death on Thursday but did not provide further details. Until a few years ago he remained involved in acting and said he always responded to requests to play Tevye. Nominated for an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol has long ranked among Israel’s most decorated actors. Most recently, in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Lifetime Achievement Award, his country’s highest honor. Topol got his start as an actor in an Israeli army theater troupe in the 1950s, where he met his future wife, Galia. He starred as the family patriarch in the hit 1964 Israeli film Sallah (also called Sallah Shabati), a satire on the hardships of new Jewish immigrants from elsewhere in the Middle East as they settle. settled in the new State of Israel. Topol plays the seemingly rude patriarch, Sallah, as an adept, natural and, at times, comedic clown. He is properly obsequious, stupid and basically a cunning man who, it turns out, may not be professionally equipped but is wise enough to try every trick in the book to preserve himself and his offspring, wrote film critic AH Weiler in the New York Times. But the role of his life arrived in Fiddler on the Roof, composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnicks adapt Sholem Aleichem’s Yiddish tales to music. The protagonist, Tevye, was a Jewish father trying to maintain his family’s cultural traditions despite the unrest gripping their shtetl in Tsarist Russia. The show’s themes of defending home, family, and customs against the changing world rendered by songs such as If I Were a Rich Man and Tradition have been widely embraced by audiences. With the exuberant Zero Mostel in the lead for much of the Broadway tour from 1964 to 1972, the show won most Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Topol starred as Tevye in the Tel Aviv and London stage productions and was ultimately chosen over scenery-chewing Mostel for the 1971 film adaptation in the face of stiff competition. Director Norman Jewison told the Boston Globe upon the film’s release that he didn’t like the sanitized finesse of most musicals and wanted Fiddler to have a more earthy feel, even if it meant putting together a big-budget movie. on the shoulders of an actor largely unknown to Western audiences. . I wanted a third-generation European actor for the role, a third-generation man who understood the background, Jewison said. I didn’t want a Second Avenue version of Tevye, a line considered a slap in the face to Mostel’s flashy performance style. Topol said his personal experience as a descendant of Russian Jews helped him relate to Tevye and deepen his performance. Topol received respectable reviews and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, although he lost to Gene Hackman in The French Connection. Literally aging in the role, Topol went on to perform the role more than 3,500 times on stage, most recently in 2009; his Broadway revival of Fiddler in 1990–91 earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Topol also appeared in more than 30 other films, including as biopic lead Galileo (1975), Dr. Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon (1980), and James Bonds foil-turned-ally Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only (1981). ) alongside Roger. Moore. Chaim Topol was born in Tel Aviv, in what was then the British Mandate of Palestine, on September 9, 1935. His father and mother, a plasterer and seamstress respectively, were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe. He said his father was also a member of the Haganah, the Jewish paramilitary organization. In 1956, he married Galia Finkelstein. Survivors include his wife and three children. He devoted much of his later years to charity as chairman of the board of Jordan River Village, a camp serving children in the Middle East with life-threatening illnesses. In an interview with the Associated Press From his home in Tel Aviv in 2015, on the occasion of accepting the Israel Prize, Topol has charted his meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global fame. I was not raised in Hollywood. I was brought up in a kibbutz, he says. Sometimes I’m surprised when I come to China or when I come to Tokyo or when I come to France or when I come anywhere, and the immigration clerk says to me, Topol, Topol, are you Topol?

