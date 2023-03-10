Make art at a Hollywood body shop

The first thing I noticed about the artwork near the corner of Fountain and Western Avenues in South Hollywood was the color.

It was a collage of painted planks representing all the shades of Southern California weather, cloudy white and misty blue alongside the slate gray of rainy days and the deep cerulean of midsummer. It reminded me of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian’s abstract color blocking.

The second thing I noticed about the mosaic is that it served as a fence for a small body shop called EndZon Automotive.

I decided I wanted to meet the coachbuilder who saw the sky with such an artistic eye. So I knocked on the door.

Michael Yeghish, 43, of Glendale had never heard of Mondrian, and apart from taking a pottery course in Armenia he had no formal training as an artist.

Yeghish stands next to a pencil and charcoal sketch inside his body shop. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

He named his body shop EndZon because many other businesses already bore the name end zone. And he built the room because he wanted to put up a fence after he found needles and litter in his driveway. He found a contractor who quoted a price he thought was exorbitant, so Yeghish decided to do it himself.

The project started as a fence, but quickly became preoccupied with finding the right colors. He kept returning to Home Depot for more wood and paint. He wanted the company to look good and considered it his territory. He planned to add lights and more signage to mark his business, but Yeghish is a busy man with lots of projects, and soon he had to move on to the next one.

Most of his art is like a stopover on the way to bigger concerns like paying rent, carrying an expensive mortgage, or trying to build a back unit to help pay said mortgage payments.

I don’t know any artist. But I just said to myself that to take a good photo, you had to have pretty colors in your vision. As long as the colors come together, says Yeghish.

It was a reminder that people like Yeghish, who emigrated from Armenia in 1997 when he was in his twenties, often don’t have the time or the opportunity to pursue a career in art. He can hardly imagine art as a profession.

There is no artistic work, Yeghish said. Where am I going to make art? Flames on the car?

Auto body work, on the other hand, is still there for Yeghish. He learned the trade from his family.

Cars on the street, you have a job. My grandfather told me that, he said.

When we met last week, Yeghish was juggling customers, employees, and a constantly ringing cell phone during his dinner, a forgotten box of Taco Bell chilled on a counter behind him.

He was tall and lean, sporting a goatee, beret and leather jacket, a pair of mirrored aviators hanging from his collar. He spoke in quick bursts and incomplete sentences, and punctuated his points with long-fingered hands that seemed made for brushes rather than paint guns.

I asked him why he took the time to make art when he seemed to have so much to do.

Well, basically, if you can do something, why not? said Yeghish.

As we talked, it became clear that art is just something he loves, not something he thinks about. He described a vision of a painting he wanted to do with paint splatters, but he had never heard of Jackson Pollock. Her favorite piece of art is a painting of a cat that hangs in her house, she came with the house, and he doesn’t know the artist. But the colors are amazing, he says.

Inside the body shop, on the study and bathroom doors, his friend had painted elaborate fantasy landscapes. Along one wall, a large Tupperware dresser stored a mix of automotive tools and art supplies. On his desk, a cup held a group of dried-up ballpoint pens and a thin, flat drawing pencil.

Yeghish makes art for himself, and that is enough for him.

The best part of knowing something you know you know, that no one can take it from you, you know you can do what you can do, he said.

Yeghish makes art for himself, and that is enough for him. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

He has many other worries. He’s stressed by an impending discussion with his landlord over rent, as well as mortgage payments on the house he couldn’t quite afford, which he bought to show his family that he could. to manage on your own. He opened his new auto body business just two days before quarantine restrictions hit Los Angeles in 2020, and business has been slow.

The main reason he’s trying to get his life back together is so he can spend more time with his 11-year-old daughter. He beamed as he described how happy she was when he took her to the arcade. He knows his energy is affecting him, so he tries to stay positive.

I try to be stronger than me. I try to do everything on my own, Yeghish said. I don’t know where or how I’m going to do it. But it’s the right decision to make. I don’t want her to see her dad giving up.

Amidst all these preoccupations, my questions about his art seemed insignificant. Yet meeting Yeghish gave me a greater appreciation for art, art that could be made by people who are otherwise too busy hustling to pay rent, raise children, and fix cars. I’m glad to know that there are people like Yeghish, doing great things that aren’t the end point of a capitalist profit-maximizing process.

Yeghish has big plans for his next piece of art, which sits unfinished in his office. This is a photorealistic pencil rendering of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, with a forced perspective that shows the statue gazing out over the city below. The lower half of the drawing is empty.

In this space, Yeghish wants to draw the whole world, the whole city. As soon as he has time.