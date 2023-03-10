



fiddler on the roof Actor Chaim Topol has died aged 87. The Israeli actor is best known for his portrayal of Tevye in the popular musical, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. The actor was diagnosed with dementia last year. His death was confirmed in a Twitter post by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he said Topol was “one of Israel’s finest theater artists and a titan of Israeli culture.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Topol’s contribution to Israeli culture will continue to exist for generations. Benny Gantz, Israel’s former defense minister, praised Topol for helping Israelis connect to their roots: We laughed and cried at the same time about the deepest wounds in Israeli society, he wrote about Topol’s performance. Several celebrities led the online tributes: Born in 1935, Topol grew up in a popular area of ​​Tel Aviv. He got his start as an actor in an Israeli army theater troupe in the 1950s. His career took off after playing the lead role in the 1964 Israeli comedy God bless youfor which he won a Golden Globe Award. He won a second Golden Globe in 1971 for best actor for his role in the musical fiddler on the roof, which was adapted for the screen after Topol starred in a successful run in London’s West End. He then starred in a Broadway revival of the musical in 1991. Topol has performed the role more than 3,500 times on stage, most recently in 2009. Topol has also starred in over 30 other films, including GalileoDr. Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon and James Bond ally Milos Columbo in Just for your eyes alongside Roger Moore. In 2015, he received the Israel Prize – the country’s most prestigious award – for his lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state. Topol is survived by his wife Galia, whom he married in 1965, and their three children, Anat, Ady and Omer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/culture/2023/03/09/fiddler-on-the-roof-actor-chaim-topol-dies-aged-87 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos