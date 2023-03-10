Irish actor claims British Airways lost his luggage for the Oscars





Photo: Tom Boon | single flight Irish actor Barry Keoghan has accused British Airways of losing his luggage on his trip to the Oscars. The actor’s accusations sparked an outcry on social media, with many users turning against the British airline. Although baggage is usually lost, it could prove to be one of the airline’s costliest baggage mistakes this year if outrage on social media escalates, turning the incident into a nightmare. of public relations. The airline assured Keoghan and the public that it was doing everything possible to recover lost baggage. SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAY Lost baggage According to the Daily Mail, the actor claims his luggage was lost on a flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Arriving at LAX, her luggage never reached the baggage carousel. After contacting airline staff, he was redirected to speak with the LAX team. After attempting to locate his luggage, Keoghan learned he was missing and was told nothing could be done. The actor said the luggage contained many sentimental items, that he was upset that they were lost and that airport staff did little to locate the bags. Keoghan shared the following in a tweet that has since been deleted, “I lost my suitcase with @British-Airways and they don’t seem to be helpful in any way. Here in LA for the Oscars and I had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me. Such bad service client. Sent me to LAX to tell me they can’t help me. Tut tut. The airline responded to the actor’s tweet stating, “We’re sorry to hear what happened. Please send us your WorldTracer bag reference number via DM with as much information as possible so we can take a closer look. We may need to ask you a few questions. additional questions for data protection.” History of losing luggage While this recent baggage loss event has undoubtedly captured social media, it’s far from the first time British Airways has drawn attention to itself for losing baggage. Throughout 2022, the airline has made several headlines on news stories covering mass baggage disasters. Last year, the airline found itself short-staffed and unable to meet the surge in air travel demand that followed the end of most COVID-19 travel restrictions. This caused the airline to fall behind in several aspects. One of the most notable areas where it fell behind was baggage handling due to a lack of ground staff and various computer issues. Photo: Tom Boon | single flight The bulk of the baggage fiascos have occurred at London Heathrow Airport (LHR), suffering from massive staff shortages and system malfunctions. On several occasions, the baggage situation has deteriorated so badly at LHR that thousands of passengers have had to leave their lost luggage at the airport. Some of these passengers waited weeks before retrieving their luggage. Throughout the year, lost baggage notifications and spontaneous piles of luggage were familiar sights at the airport. What do you think of British Airways losing this actor’s luggage? Let us know in the comments below. Source: Daily mail, Daily recording British Airways invited Simple Flying to experience cabin crew training firsthand. Photo: Tom Boon – Single Flight British Airways IATA/ICAO code: BA/BAW Airline type: Full service carrier Hub(s): London Heathrow Airport, London Gatwick Airport Year of foundation: 1974 Alliance: one world Air group: AGI CEO: Sean Doyle Country: United Kingdom

Los Angeles International Airport IATA/ICAO code: SALMON/CLAX Country: UNITED STATES CEO: Justin Erbaci Number of passengers : 48,007,284 (2021) Tracks : 6L/24R – 2,721 m (8,926 ft) |6R/24L – 3,318 m (10,885 ft) |7L/25R – 3,939 m (12,923 ft) |7R/25L – 3,382 m (11,095 ft) ) Terminals: Terminal 1 |Terminal 2 |Terminal 3 |Tom Bradley International Terminal | Terminal 4 | Terminal 5 | Terminal 6 | Terminal 7 | Terminal 8

