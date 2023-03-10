



After Sun Star Paul Mescal nails his awards season red carpet looks by finding his signature style and sticking to it: a combination of high-quality luxe suiting over laid-back pieces that remind you that the 27-year-old years old is still a young rookie in Hollywood. And speaking of young: Last night at Vanity Fair and Tiktok’s Young Hollywood party, Mescal delivered another impeccably chic casual look with a black suit over a tank top topped with Cartier’s Tank Louis watch. last year. Mescal’s stylist, Felicity Kay, dressed the actor in a black Wales Bonner suit, black tank top, Christian Louboutin shoes and the minimalist black and gold Tank Louis Cartier model. This yellow gold Tank LC, released last year, features a sleek black dial, 750/1000 case, sapphire cabochon and hand-wound caliber 1917 MC. The strap is in black alligator leather. The watch is not currently available on Cartier’s website, but the brand says it will be available online in the future. Tank Louis Cartier Vincent Wulveryck Kay shouted out the rest of Mescal’s outfit details on instagram, where she also shared images of Mescal’s siblings, brother Donnacha and sister Nell, showing up to support their sibling on the red carpet. Kay also recently dressed Mescal for the Independent Spirit Awards, where he also wore a tank top – white this time – under a blue Gucci blazer. The actor’s Vanity Fair x TikTok Young Hollywood look has been kicked up a notch with the addition of what appears to be a silky, undone black cardigan under his jacket and over his tank top, the shiny material folded and suspended in the picture-perfect high-end disarray. Paul Mescal attends the Vanity Fair Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Campaign at My Friends. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Mescal was nominated for his first-ever Oscar for his recent performance in After Sun, in which he plays the sensitive father of an 11-year-old girl during a memorable father-daughter vacation at a Turkish seaside resort. This Sunday, Mescal will face fellow Oscar nominees Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Brendan Fraser.

