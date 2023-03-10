I’ve spent time undercover in the Metropolitan Police and reported on the front lines of many natural disasters, but researching the wood porn phenomenon on Google is a particularly dangerous journalistic assignment. But someone has to. And among the thicket of NSFW material, I find the site of Reclaimed Wood Ross Alanthe essential woodwork of the enchanted forest of stars in Los Angeles.

I can’t wait to explore what’s about the wood that makes so many of us feel hot under the collar, and according to Hollywood movers and shaker-cabinet enthusiasts, the company’s founder , Ross Kidder, is the man to help. When digital technology began to capture our attention, carpentry appeared to be a dying trade. But in recent years, as we look for ways to be creative away from our screens, people of all ages are embracing this rugged yet tactile pursuit. Its popularity has also been bolstered by one of the silver linings of the pandemic that, while we’ve been cooped up at home, we’ve become more open to new hobbies and interests.

Today, the old and new worlds collide with the rise of online woodworking content. Digital storefronts like Etsy offer artisans working from home a platform to sell their creations. Several carpenters, Steve Ramsey For april wilkerson, have become internet celebrities with their YouTube subscribers hitting seven figures and counting. Meanwhile, nearly a million Instagram posts have been tagged #woodporn. I don’t see glass or bronze getting that kind of love.

Even Ross, who is surrounded by woods all day, in real life, admits to connecting at home. “Late at night, when my wife is half asleep, she’ll notice me scrolling through pictures on my phone,” he confesses. “She’ll be like, ‘What are you looking at? It’s the middle of the night. I’ll tell him, ‘It’s just porn wood!’ But seriously, I love it. Woodworking videos are one of the biggest niches online. You can totally lose yourself in it and you can learn everything.

Ross, 43, grew up surrounded by woods and traditional Midwestern barns near Grand Rapids, Michigan, but traded rural life for the bright lights of Los Angeles in 2004 as he followed the road to becoming an actor. He enjoyed rewarding work in independent films, but it didn’t pay the bills. He therefore turned to his interest in carpentry inherited from his father who participated in the construction of their family home.

“I started diving in the trash,” Ross reveals. “I was jumping into dumpsters at construction sites around LA, pulling out their leftover wood, and bringing it home to build coffee tables that I would sell on Etsy. I felt like Robin Hood!

“Even though my father didn’t really teach me how to build furniture, I’ve worked all my life around wood. I certainly wasn’t afraid of it, so I jumped in. Being an artist and a visual person, rather than learning the methodology first, I was just trying to build something beautiful, but then it fell apart. But I kept practicing until I was successful and I knew that when I gave someone a piece it was going to last a very long time.

Ross was then taken under the wing of an interior designer working in luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills and began making pieces for his clients, while building his own network of clients. Relying on dumpster chutes will only get you so far, so he started buying wood from a local salvaged lumber yard, but found it too expensive, so he went back to his roots to develop a new plan.

“I come from sticks, surrounded by barns,” he explains. “So I decided to start my own business bringing lumber trucks to LA from barns that were being demolished in Michigan. My dad gave me $3,000 to set it up. I started by advertise on Craigslist and sell lumber from a storage container in North Hollywood not far from the space we are currently in. Then this place became available for rent in 2014 so we signed up to rent out a small portion of it. It continued to grow exponentially from there, our space is now close to 11,000 square feet.

“People told me you could be either a timber seller or a manufacturer, but you couldn’t be both. So I took it as a challenge to prove them wrong.

The sprawling, labyrinthine building sits on an industrial street in North Hollywood, among large square self-storage facilities, affordable new apartment buildings and fast food joints seven miles from the fame and glamor of Tinseltown. There are world-famous stars on Ross’ client list, although he respects their privacy by keeping names confidential. And his own theatrical flair is embedded in his work and presentation, he is the star of this scene he created to showcase his craft. Additionally, Ross and his key clientele appreciate the power of history, and the centuries-old reclaimed wood he specializes in has plenty of that.

“I’m always nervous when I deliver a piece,” Ross explains. “It’s like the same nervousness you feel when you’re backstage and about to go on and play. Normally they love it, so they’re happy, and open up, and then I share the journey of the wood they’re watching.

“Reclaimed wood is the hardest to build because it has nails in it, and it’s knotty, and you don’t know what you’re getting until you cut it down. And it can be a love/hate relationship But I wouldn’t have it any other way, nothing beats the uniqueness of the unique pieces we create, they look great and the story is even better.

“People ask me what I’ll do when the barnwood runs out, which could happen in ten years. Well, I love making lemonade with lemons and will continue to do so. I will probably start making kitchens out of recycled Teslas! »

The majority of materials Ross uses come from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which he calls “the heartland of North American hardwoods.” When people built a lot of barns in the 1800s, they harvested local forests to build the structures that might have been maple, red oak, white oak, hickory, sycamore, or elm. And Ross uses his contacts from growing up in the Midwest to identify barns that are ready for a second life.

The price has risen dramatically since he opened the lumber yard nearly a decade ago as landowners have become more aware of the value of their crumbling structures once you truck them in wealthy cities. But he certainly doesn’t blame them and is proud to be part of an eco-friendly company that benefits both ends of the supply chain. “These days we look at these amazing barns and think, ‘Why would you build an entire barn out of white oak?’ says Ross. “Well, that’s just the material they had. When I was growing up, they just threw the bits that fell from the barn onto the bonfire. These days, it would break my heart.

Ross’ shop has become something of a sanctuary for townspeople, with customers often making multiple visits as they finalize their plans for a table, kitchen cabinets, or whatever his team creates. The fact that they sell raw wood and build with it adds to the alluring charm of the space. The abundant wood, combined with the power and engineering of the machines around us, strikes a balance between hard work and creativity, and makes it an inspiring place to spend time.

“I love giving guys the ability to smell the sawdust and experience something so primitive,” Ross says. “I spend a lot of time on phone calls and with customers now, but nothing beats being serious in the store. When you come home and you’ve earned your wages for your family, and you have splinters in your hands and wood clippings, there’s a real sense of pride in that.

As I head for the exit holding a scrap to take back to my wife, Ross tells me about his plans for the future, which includes shipping more of his finished furniture to customers across the country, renting of wedding venue supplies and getting into some more porn wood. The company already has a page on its website dedicated to it (harmless shots of men hugging planks of Douglas fir, of course) with other projects underway. “We really want to have fun with it,” he says. “I want to make a wooden porn calendar.”

Like the rest of Ross’ work, I’m sure it would be very sexy. Don’t look for him at work.

