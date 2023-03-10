Actor Robert Blake, star of ‘Baretta’ and ‘In Cold Blood’, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES, March 9 (Reuters) – Robert Blake, a child actor of Depression-era ‘Our Gang’ comedies who gained adult stardom playing an undercover cop in the 1970s TV series ‘Baretta’ before fame not to be eclipsed by his murder trial in the murder of his wife in 2001, has died aged 89.

Blake, who also won acclaim for his role as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film adaptation of Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood,” died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members, according to a statement posted on CBS, The Hollywood. Reporter and other news agencies by his niece, Noreen Austin.

Blake was accused in 2002 of fatally shooting his wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, to gain custody of their young daughter, after he had tried to solicit others to kill his wife for less than a year.

He was acquitted after a sensational three-month trial in which Bakley was portrayed as a star-studded career con man who ran a mail-order business of lonely hearts and tricked the actor into marriage by getting pregnant.

A wrongful death lawsuit subsequently brought against Blake by his estate led to a civil court judgment that the actor was responsible for his murder.

Blake claimed his wife was a victim of her own checkered past, shot by an unknown assailant.

Born in Nutley, New Jersey, as Michael James Gubitosi, Blake got his start in show business as a youngster when he and his two siblings joined his parents’ song-and-dance vaudeville act. , known as “The Three Little Hillbillies”, before the family moved to California.

Blake was just 8 years old when he started playing Mickey in the “Our Gang” series of shorts, also known as “The Little Rascals”, in 1939. He went on to play the character of Little Beaver, a Native American boy, in the western series “Red Ryder”.

After moving past child roles and serving in the military, Blake worked steadily on television and appeared in films such as “Pork Chop Hill,” “The Purple Gang,” and “Town Without Pity.”

He was short in stature but possessed a swaggering and tough personality – on and off screen. Blake’s breakthrough came with a chilling portrayal of Perry Smith, one of two drifters who killed a family of four, in writer-director Richard Brooks’ film version of Capote’s bestselling novel, “In Cold Blood. “.

‘DON’T DO THE CRIME…’

Blake followed with starring roles in the films “Electra Glide in Blue” and “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” but his greatest fame came from playing unconventional big-city detective Tony Baretta from 1975 to 1978 on ABC. .

His street “Baretta” persona was rough around the edges and often wore disguises to solve crimes. He kept a pet cockatoo named Fred and was known for his catchphrases such as: “And you can take it to the bank” and “That’s the name of that song”. The show’s theme song centered around the phrase, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

The role earned Blake an Emmy in 1975 and another nomination in 1977.

He also earned Emmy nominations for playing a real-life mass murderer in the 1993 TV movie “Judgment Day: The John List Story” and Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa in 1983’s “Blood Feud.”

Blake returned to television in 1986, creating the series “Hell Town” and playing the role of a priest who helps street children. He quit after several episodes, later telling the Los Angeles Times that he behaved erratically and had suicidal thoughts.

His last acting job was a role listed as “Mystery Man” in David Lynch’s 1997 film “Lost Highway,” about a man who kills his wife.

Blake’s acting work was overshadowed four years later by the murder of Bakley, which remains unsolved. Bakley had been married nine times when she met Blake in 1999 and supported herself by maintaining multiple identities and using magazine ads to persuade men to send her money, authorities said.

She was also reportedly obsessed with getting married to a celebrity, and in 2000 gave birth to a daughter. A paternity test showed the father to be Blake, not Christian Brando, son of actor Marlon Brando, who Bakley was concurrently dating.

Blake and Bakley had been married for six months when they went to dinner at an Italian restaurant in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on May 4, 2001. Afterwards, she waited in their nearby car while he returned to the restaurant to collect a pistol that he said he left by mistake in the restaurant. Blake told police he returned to the car to find his wife bleeding from the gunshots.

Investigators determined that Blake’s gun did not kill Bakley and that the real murder weapon was found in a nearby dumpster.

MURDER WITHOUT WITNESSES

Blake was arrested and charged with murder nearly a year later and spent several months in jail before being released on bail. When he went to trial in 2005, prosecutors had no witnesses or solid evidence linking him to the murder and built their case on the assumption that Blake wanted Bakley dead because he felt she killed him. had trapped in marriage by becoming pregnant.

Prosecutors argued that Blake initially sought custody of their daughter from a woman he despised and considered a bad influence, and even attempted to kidnap the child, before marrying Bakley in November 2000 to drop the child abduction charges against him.

The prosecution introduced two former stunt men who testified that Blake attempted to hire them to assassinate Bakley, but that Blake, who did not testify at trial, committed the crime himself when the stunt men denied him.

Jurors ultimately found Blake not guilty of murder and a single count for having one of the stunt men kill his wife. The jury was deadlocked on a second count of solicitation of murder and the judge dismissed that charge.

The Oakley children won a wrongful death lawsuit against Blake in November 2005 and were awarded $30 million in damages, leading him to file for bankruptcy protection three months later. Blake lost his appeals to overturn the civil verdict, but damages were reduced to $15 million.

The outcome of Blake’s trials recalls mixed verdicts in the case of former soccer star OJ Simpson, who was acquitted of murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife and girlfriend in 1994, but was later found responsible for their deaths in a civil trial.

Blake has always maintained his innocence and over the years has given a few rambling interviews that focused his anger on the police involved in his case and how he was broke.

“I didn’t know her well enough to know her,” he told ANN in 2012. “I love her … but we weren’t dramatically in love or things like that.

“Bonnie had people she burned…I think she was a con artist, yeah. I think she came to Hollywood to make her way into show business.”

Blake, who has four children, was married to actress Sonora Kerr for 22 years before they separated in 1983. In 2017 he married old friend Pamela Hudak but the marriage ended in 2019.

