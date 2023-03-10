Kimmel in Deep Denial Over Oscar Ratings

Jimmy Kimmel will get a third try this weekend to lure Oscars viewers.

His first two attempts did not work out, in terms of ratings, as the show’s producers had hoped. The days when the Oscar gala attracted 20, 30 or even 40 million viewers are long gone.

Could this time be different? Of course not. Even the far-left “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host knows that’s true.

Congratulations for honesty, but select only congratulations.

Kimmel spoke to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week about “The Slap” and Oscar-related tasks he will come on Sunday. The interview avoided the obvious topics, including why so many former viewers hate the show.

It could make for a meaty anecdote while challenging Kimmel, a late-night propagandist. Instead, they threw the former “Man Show” host the usual curveballs.

A THR question inspired a curious answer.

Much will be said about the ratings of the show. What are the expectations?

I don’t know, it’s not something I have any control over. Were excited that there were movies [nominated that] people saw, so were hoping more people would watch, but who the hell knows? The focus is on the ratings of these award shows and it’s used as a gauge in some ways, but it’s almost nothing to do with the price shows itself [emphasis added] and anything related to TV viewing habits in general.

Let’s give Kimmel some slack.

The cultural landscape has changed and viewers have many more options preventing them from enjoying the annual gala.

State-of-the-art video games with compelling storytelling

Social networks

YouTube streaming platforms

It’s hard for a television institution to mirror the ratings it got decades ago — although the Super Bowl seems to be doing exactly that year, year after year.

This does not explain everything, of course.

The Oscars gala, once mostly apolitical and brimming with glamor and laughter, is now an ideological labor that spans over three hours. How many good shows can keep us entertained for so long, let alone a festival of virtue like the Oscars?

Entertainment is not the goal of the 21st century ceremony. It’s about knocking America out of the red state, lecturing viewers about their so-called privilege, and lamenting past and present social causes.

That’s why ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh shared a post on social media that she says will improve her chances of winning. based on skin color.

Kimmel’s job is not to entertain the masses. It’s to hit all the right political signals, denounce both Hollywood and America as irredeemably racist, and push other progressive tropes.

Who would voluntarily attend this kind of spectacle?

Kimmel mocked the show’s ratings in 2021 with this pithy comment:

Ratings for the Oscars have plummeted from 23 million last year to less than ten million this year, Kimmel said. How can something so wide awake put so many people to sleep?

Of course, if Kimmel and the folks behind the Oscars actually reached out to disgruntled viewers, they might learn a thing or two. And, if they implemented modest changes based on that feedback, the show’s ratings would rebound to some extent.

Except they’d rather not. And that’s why Kimmel’s answer is both defensive and patently wrong.