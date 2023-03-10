Oscars 2023 – Live: Hollywood countdown to the Oscars with Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler favorites to win





Which movie should win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Everything everywhere all at once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture after winning a string of top prizes at the Guild Awards that precede the Oscars. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are up for Best Director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick Best Supporting Actor. Michelle Yeoh, nominated for the first time, could also become the first winner of Best Asian Actress. In a group of ten nominees for Best Picture, Netflix’s German anti-war film In the west, nothing is new could sneak in after winning Best Picture at the BAFTAs. Host Jimmy Kimmel said he would address last year’s The Slap incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be ridiculous not to. The academy will have its first-ever crisis team in place to respond to any similar surprises. The Independent will have all the latest news from the [champagne-coloured] Red carpet at the final prize, including a performance by Rihanna, nominated for Best Original Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. What do you want to know Show last update



1678424425 Sacheen Littlefeathers’ sister isn’t happy with the In Memoriam segment Sacheen Littlefeathers’ sisters said including her in their 2023 In Memoriam segment would perpetuate the Academies’ biggest mistake. Tom MurrayMarch 10, 2023 05:00 1678420525 Anonymous Oscars voter shares her favorites This week, as we prepare for the big night, an anonymous Academy voter spoke to the press about his thoughts on the Best Picture category. They found they were engrossed from the start watching Avatarnoting that this was something that hasn’t happened with most other films. Tom MurrayMarch 10, 2023 03:55 1678416325 James Camerons Shipwreck Pants James Cameron returns to the Oscars this year with Avatar: The Way of the Water nominated in the Best Film category. Let’s hope the hell is better prepared than his appearance in 1997 when he suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. The tailor was supposed to meet us at the Four Seasons before we went to the Oscars. The guy never showed up and my pants are three inches too big, Cameron explained. Tom MurrayMarch 10, 2023 2:45 a.m. 1678413025 Who will present the Best Actress award instead of Will Smiths? It is an Academy tradition that the recipient of the previous year’s Best Actor awards the Best Actress award, and vice versa. However, Smith is of course banned from Academy events for 10 years after last year’s infamous slap. Tom MurrayMarch 10, 2023 01:50 1678409725 The 13 Most Confusing Oscar Decisions of All Time The Oscars have produced some truly confusing moments over the years, including many movies and stars who really shouldn’t have won. Adam White explores the most glaring mistakes in recent Oscar history. Tom MurrayMarch 10, 2023 12:55 a.m. 1678405835 What did Michelle Yeoh do? Michelle Yeoh caused a bit of controversy this week with an Instagram post that mentioned Cate Blanchett. Both were nominated for Best Actress this year. On Instagram, Yeoh shared excerpts from a vogue article about the Oscar performance, one of which read: Detractors would say Blanchetts is the best performance…but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars…Meanwhile, for Yeoh, an Oscar would change the life . Yeoh quickly deleted the post after receiving online criticism. Tom MurrayMarch 9, 2023 11:50 p.m. 1678402337 Goldie Hawn doesn’t have time for the Oscars these days One person who probably won’t tune in on Sunday is Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn. The Hollywood icon said in a recent interview that the Oscars are no longer elegant. I’m not old fashioned, but sometimes the jokes are shoddy. And I lack reverence, she said. Tom MurrayMarch 9, 2023 10:52 p.m. 1678397276 Living writer Kazuo Ishiguro remembers eureka moment Bill Nighy Kazuo Ishiguro and his star Bill Nighy are both Oscar nominees for Life. The famous Japanese-British author wrote the screenplay for the film, which was adapted from the Japanese film Akira Kurosawas Ikiru. Ishiguro recently revealed that he came up with the idea to cast Nighy in the film while sharing a cab with the author. Ishiguros’ wife, Lorna MacDougall, told her husband: Leave Bill alone, he’s got enough work. Tom MurrayMarch 9, 2023 9:27 p.m. 1678394359 Woman King director says Shell will never recover from Oscar snub Among the biggest snubs at this year’s Oscars was that of The female kingGina Prince-Bythewoods historical drama starring Viola Davis. The film follows an elite unit of all-female warriors active in the historic kingdom of Dahomey. Unlike the Golden Globes, Baftas and SAG Awards, Davis was not nominated in the Best Actress category for the Oscars. In fact, the film failed to capture a single nod. I’ll never get over it, because what happened was egregious and…it speaks to a much bigger issue in our industry, Prince-Bythewood said in a new interview. Tom MurrayMarch 9, 2023 8:39 p.m. 1678391119 Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars last year? Last year was without a doubt the craziest night in Oscars history. Although no one can forget what happened, I wrote an article explaining *how* it happened and the consequences that followed. Tom MurrayMarch 9, 2023 7:45 p.m.

